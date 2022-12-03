Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 2nd Question: To provide scientific and accurate statistical information support for economic and social development—Lin Tao, deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics, answered questions from reporters on the fifth national economic census

Xinhua News Agency reporter Wei Yukun

The State Council issued a notice a few days ago, deciding to carry out the fifth national economic census in 2023. Why is this survey being conducted? Compared with previous censuses, what changes have been made in this census? What are the objects and contents of the census? How do census respondents support and cooperate with the census? On the 2nd, Lin Tao, deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics, accepted an interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency on issues related to the fifth national economic census.

Q: Why is the fifth national economic census conducted?

Answer: According to the “National Economic Census Regulations”, the economic census is carried out every 5 years, and it is carried out in the years of 3 and 8 respectively. In 2023, my country will carry out the fifth national economic census.

The main purpose of this economic census is to comprehensively investigate the scale, layout and benefits of the development of my country’s secondary and tertiary industries, find out the basic situation of various units, grasp the economic connections between industries in the national economy, and objectively reflect the promotion of high-quality development and the construction of new industries. Development patterns, building a modern economic system, deepening supply-side structural reforms, and new progress in innovation-driven development, coordinated regional development, ecological civilization construction, high-level opening up, and public service system construction.

Through the census, we will further consolidate the statistical foundation, promote statistical modernization reform, and provide scientific and accurate statistical information support for strengthening and improving macroeconomic governance, scientifically formulating medium- and long-term development plans, and comprehensively building a modern socialist country.

Question: Compared with previous censuses, what changes have been made in this census?

Answer: The biggest change in this census is the coordinated input-output survey for the first time. The input-output survey is a large-scale survey organized to systematically reflect the economic linkages among industries in the national economy. It is carried out every February and July, and it has been successfully implemented seven times so far. Although economic censuses and input-output surveys have different purposes, their organizational processes are similar, and there are overlaps in survey objects and survey content. Carrying out successively in adjacent years increases the burden on the grassroots, which is not conducive to the coordinated application of survey data.

In the second half of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics will organize special pilot projects in six regions including Shanxi to demonstrate the feasibility and necessity of coordinating the two surveys. The results of the pilot show that the overall advantages of conducting input-output surveys in the economic census year outweigh the disadvantages. One is to unify the survey time, which can collect grass-roots data more comprehensively and systematically, which is conducive to improving the coordination of statistical survey data. The second is to arrange survey tasks in an overall manner, which can eliminate duplicate survey content and integrate duplicate links, which is conducive to optimizing survey items and reducing the work burden at the grassroots level. The third is to coordinate the survey results, which is conducive to achieving a better connection between economic aggregate and structural data. Therefore, the National Bureau of Statistics decided to incorporate the content of the input-output survey into the overall organization and implementation of the economic census.

Q: Who are the objects of this census?

Answer: The object of this census is all legal entities, industrial activity units and self-employed households engaged in the secondary industry and tertiary industry within the territory of our country.

The specific scope includes: mining industry, manufacturing industry, electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industry, construction industry, wholesale and retail industry, transportation, warehousing and postal industry, accommodation and catering industry, information transmission, software and information technology Service industry, financial industry, real estate industry, leasing and business service industry, scientific research and technical service industry, water conservancy, environment and public facility management industry, resident service, repair and other service industry, education, health and social work, culture, sports and entertainment industry, public administration, social security and social organization, etc.

Q: What is the main content of this census?

Answer: The main content of this census includes the basic situation of the census object, organizational structure, personnel wages, production capacity, financial status, production and operation, energy production and consumption, research and development activities, information construction and e-commerce transactions, and input structure , the direction of product use and the composition of fixed asset investment, etc.

Q: What is the main schedule for this census?

Answer: The standard time point of the fifth national economic census is December 31, 2023, and the data during the census period are the annual data in 2023.

2022 is the preparatory stage of the census, which is mainly to formulate the overall thinking framework of the census, develop a census plan, carry out special pilot projects, deploy input-output surveys, etc.; Deploy the census plan, develop and deploy census software, select and train census personnel, carry out unit inventory, etc.; 2024 is the census organization and implementation stage, mainly to carry out census registration, organize post-event data quality spot checks, review and summarize and release the main census data, etc.; From 2025 to 2026 is the development and application stage of census data, mainly including establishing census databases, editing and publishing census data, and conducting research and analysis on topics.

Q: How to ensure the smooth implementation of this census?

Answer: In order to strengthen the organization and leadership work, the State Council will establish a leading group for the fifth national economic census. The census leading group will be headed by the leading comrades of the State Council. Member units include the General Office of the State Council, the National Bureau of Statistics, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Central Propaganda Department , the Central Political and Legal Committee, the Central Editorial Office, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, the State Administration of Market Regulation and other departments.

The office of the Leading Group for the Fifth National Economic Census of the State Council is located in the National Bureau of Statistics, which is responsible for the specific organization, implementation and coordination of the census. Each member unit is responsible for its own responsibility, collaboration, close cooperation, and information sharing according to its respective functions. Local people’s governments at various levels shall set up corresponding census leading groups and their offices to be responsible for organizing the implementation of the census in their regions. Give full play to the role of sub-district offices, residents’ committees, township people’s governments and villagers’ committees, and mobilize and organize social forces to actively participate in the census work.

Question: How do census respondents support and cooperate with the census?

Answer: The economic census is a major survey of national conditions and strength, which requires the support and cooperation of the vast number of census respondents. The “Regulations on the National Economic Census” stipulates that economic census subjects are obliged to accept investigations conducted by economic census agencies and economic census personnel according to law; they should truthfully and timely fill in economic census forms, and must not falsely report, conceal, refuse to report or delay economic census data; The materials related to the economic census shall be provided in a timely manner according to the requirements of the economic census agency and the economic census personnel.

The unit and personal data obtained in the census are strictly limited to the purpose of the census, and shall not be used as the basis for any unit to impose rewards and punishments on the objects of the economic census. The census agencies at all levels and their staff must strictly fulfill the obligation of confidentiality with respect to the state secrets and the commercial secrets and personal information of the census objects learned during the census.

Question: What breakthrough has this census made in the application of information technology?

Answer: This census will widely use departmental administrative records, promote the application of electronic license information in the census, and conduct investigations by combining online reporting and on-site data collection with handheld electronic terminals. In order to meet the needs of normalized epidemic prevention and control, census subjects will also be supported to submit census data independently through the Internet.

