Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 30th Question: How is the epidemic situation in rural areas during the Spring Festival? Is the supply of medicines and anti-epidemic materials sufficient? ——The press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council responds to epidemic prevention concerns

Xinhua News Agency reporters Gu Tiancheng and Li Heng

During the Spring Festival, the flow of people increased, and the number of people returning home increased. Rural areas are the focus of epidemic prevention and control. How is the epidemic situation in rural areas across the country? What is the diagnosis and treatment situation of primary medical and health institutions in urban and rural areas? Is the supply of medicines and anti-epidemic materials sufficient? On the 30th, focusing on hot spots of public concern, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference to respond to epidemic prevention concerns.

The scene of the press conference of the Joint Defense and Control Mechanism of the State Council held on January 30.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gu Tiancheng

During the Spring Festival, the epidemic situation in rural areas across the country is generally stable

“At present, the overall epidemic situation in the country has entered a low epidemic level, and the epidemic situation in various places has maintained a steady decline.” Mi Feng, spokesman of the National Health and Health Commission, said that we must always pay attention to key links, do a good job in health monitoring of key groups, and do our best to ensure the medical treatment of the masses. need.

Rural areas are still the top priority for the current epidemic prevention and control. Mao Dezhi, deputy director of the Rural Cooperation Economic Guidance Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and a first-level inspector, said that during the Spring Festival, the epidemic situation in rural areas was generally stable, and there was no increase in the epidemic situation.

Aiming at the weak links in rural epidemic prevention and control of the “three districts and one island” including remote mountainous areas, pastoral areas, forest areas, and islands, Mao Dezhi introduced that the epidemic prevention and control work should be done mainly from the following four aspects: First, implement key population coverage. The basic information of the five key groups of the elderly, the young, the sick, the disabled, and the pregnant has been found out, and “point-to-point” contact services have been carried out; the second is to carry out patrol services, and promote the deployment of medical personnel at the two levels in villages and villages in various places, and carry out “up-and-down” services for medical personnel. The third is to strengthen drug reserves, and promote the distribution of anti-epidemic drugs and medical equipment in various places to “three districts and one island”; the fourth is to do a good job in transfer referrals, and urge and guide all localities to provide medical and health services for towns and villages. The agency is equipped with an ambulance.

Diagnosis and treatment in urban and rural grassroots medical and health institutions are stable and orderly

“In general, the medical treatment and epidemic prevention and control work of grassroots medical and health institutions during the Spring Festival is stable and orderly.” Fu Wei, inspector of the grassroots health and health department of the National Health Commission, said, in order to better understand the operation of grassroots medical and health institutions in various places and Regarding the epidemic situation, we adhere to the daily monitoring, daily scheduling, and daily reporting system of the diagnosis and treatment of grassroots institutions.

Monitoring data show that since December 21, 2022, the number of fever clinics, general outpatient clinics, and emergency clinics in township health centers and community health service centers across the country has generally shown a trend of first increasing and then decreasing, and is currently falling steadily. On January 27, 2023, the number of general outpatient and emergency visits in grassroots institutions was 2.036 million, a decrease of nearly 30% compared with that before the holiday.

On December 29, 2022, a doctor at the fever clinic of the People’s Hospital of Zhenxiong County, Yunnan Province was carrying out treatment work.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Bifeng

Primary medical and health institutions are the first line of defense for epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment. According to reports, by the end of 2022, township health centers and community health service centers across the country have realized that fever clinics “should be set up and opened as much as possible.” During the Spring Festival, fever clinics across the country are open 24 hours a day and operating normally, timely symptomatic treatment of mild patients and early identification and early referral of severe patients.

Continuous improvement of drug allocation in grassroots medical and health institutions

Before the Spring Festival, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council and the Central Rural Work Leading Group issued the “Strengthening the Current Work Plan for the Prevention and Control of Novel Coronavirus Infection in Rural Areas”, requiring the protection of material reserves and supplies in rural areas. In this regard, Fu Wei introduced, “We insist on daily monitoring and scheduling, dynamically grasp the drug allocation, material storage and use of township health centers and community health service centers, and timely report and supervise the allocation of provinces.”

Monitoring data show that since January 2023, the distribution of medicines in township health centers and community health service centers across the country has continued to improve. At present, more than 94% of urban and rural grassroots medical and health institutions have three types of traditional Chinese medicines, antipyretics, and cough medicines that can be used for more than one week, and more than 85% of grassroots institutions have a reserve of more than two weeks. Some township health centers and community health service centers are also equipped with small Molecular antiviral drug. As of January 27, 2023, a total of 2.894 million oxygen devices and 219,000 oxygen generators have been equipped in grassroots medical and health institutions across the country.

