Xinhua All Media+｜All localities ensure the supply of materials for the Spring Festival so that the masses have a good New Year

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-21 18:41

Xinhua News Agency The Spring Festival is an important festival in my country, and it is also a peak season for residents’ consumption. Sufficient supply, stable prices, and warm hearts. On the eve of the Spring Festival, the reporter went to the frontlines of many places to visit how various measures were taken to implement the central government’s deployment, make overall plans to ensure supply and price stability, and securely protect the “rice bags” and “vegetable baskets” of the people, so that the people can have a good New Year.

In order to ensure the national vegetable supply during the Spring Festival, Shandong Shouguang, the “Hometown of Vegetables in China“, has made full efforts in vegetable production, transportation, and price stabilization to ensure stable production and supply.

In order to ensure the delivery needs of citizens during the holidays, Shanghai has recently issued a policy to provide postal express delivery companies and front-line staff of food delivery platforms with job stabilization subsidies, superimposed on the company’s own incentives, and mobilized the enthusiasm of couriers to work during the holidays to fully cope with the logistics peak during the Spring Festival.

In Youxi, Fujian, the government carried out sales activities in cheap stores in the form of price difference subsidies, and paid close attention to changes in market supply and demand to ensure sufficient supply of goods in the market and stable prices.

Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province has established a market guarantee network covering the whole city to keep abreast of the market supply situation; it has established a “one-to-one” working mechanism with key supply guarantee enterprises. Once there is a shortage of supply, it will immediately launch an emergency plan to ensure supply through multiple channels.

Source: Xinhua News Agency Author: Editor: Chen Dong

