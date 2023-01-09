The scene of the press conference of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Heng

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 8th

Question: What are the adjustments to the tenth edition of the COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control Plan? What are the requirements for vaccinations? How to protect yourself when traveling during the Spring Festival? ——Response to hot issues at the press conference of the Joint Defense and Joint Control Mechanism of the State Council

Xinhua News Agency reporters Li Heng and Tian Xiaohang

Since January 8, my country has officially implemented “Class B and B Control” for the infection of the new coronavirus. In accordance with the relevant requirements for the optimization and adjustment of prevention and control measures, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the “New Coronavirus Infection Prevention and Control Plan (Tenth Edition)” on January 7. What adjustments have been made to the key points of the tenth edition of the prevention and control plan? What are the job requirements for vaccinations? How to protect yourself when traveling during the Spring Festival?

On the afternoon of January 8, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference to respond to hot issues of public concern. Mi Feng, spokesman of the National Health Commission, said that the implementation of “Class B and B Control” is not to let go of it, but to emphasize more scientific, precise and efficient epidemic prevention and control, and to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.

Focus on optimizing and adjusting detection strategies and infection source management, etc.

Lei Zhenglong, director of the Department of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, said that the tenth version of the prevention and control plan continues to emphasize personal protection, develop good hygiene habits, strengthen vaccination, and strengthen the prevention and control of key places, key groups, key institutions and rural areas. Regional epidemic prevention and control work.

Lei Zhenglong introduced that the tenth edition of the prevention and control plan changed the name of “new coronavirus pneumonia” to “new coronavirus infection”, required strengthening monitoring and early warning, adjusted detection strategies and infection source management, and no longer carried out nucleic acid screening for all staff. Residents in the community are “willing to do all the inspections” according to their needs. People infected with the new coronavirus will no longer be subject to isolation measures. control measures.

Chang Zhaorui, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Division of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that all localities should adopt antigen and nucleic acid detection strategies for different groups of groups, and the community should retain enough convenient detection points, and encourage people with symptoms related to new coronavirus infection to carry out antigen detection by themselves. Drugstores and drug online sales e-commerce companies must supply sufficient antigen detection reagents to meet the testing needs of the masses.

At present, the new crown virus is still mutating, and the tenth edition of the prevention and control plan also proposes to dynamically monitor the mutation of the new crown virus. In this regard, Yang Feng, director of the Monitoring and Early Warning Department of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, said that since the epidemic prevention and control entered a new stage, the disease control department Further improve the new coronavirus mutation monitoring work plan, and on the basis of the original work, strengthen the sampling and testing and sequencing comparison of immigrants, patients, key places and key populations.

Emphasis on strengthening vaccination of high-risk groups such as the elderly

After the implementation of “Class B and B Control”, vaccination is still an important measure. Wang Huaqing, chief expert of the immunization program of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that the tenth edition of the prevention and control plan requires adherence to the principles of knowledge, consent, and voluntariness, and encourages people over the age of 3 who do not have vaccination contraindications to be vaccinated. One dose of homologous or sequential booster immunization is given to eligible target population over the age of 18, and homologous booster immunization and sequential booster immunization cannot be received at the same time.

“At the same time, the tenth edition of the prevention and control plan further emphasizes that for people at high risk of infection, people over 60 years old, people with serious underlying diseases, and people with low immunity, six months after completing the first dose of booster immunization, The second dose of booster immunization can be carried out.” Wang Huaqing said that the tenth edition of the prevention and control plan also proposes to further improve the vaccination strategy based on the progress of vaccine research and development and the results of clinical trials.

In response to public concern about how long it takes to get the new crown vaccine after being infected with the new crown virus, Wang Huaqing said that if the infection with the new crown virus is confirmed through nucleic acid testing and antigen testing, it is not recommended to receive the new crown vaccine in the near future. The general infection time and vaccination time interval should not be less than 6 months.

Due to the epidemic and other reasons, some children did not complete the routine vaccination within the specified time. Wang Huaqing said that for vaccines to play a better role, one must be timely, and the other must be the whole process. It is recommended that all localities re-vaccinate in a timely manner after the vaccination units resume normal work.

Don’t forget to take personal protection when traveling during the Spring Festival

The Spring Festival period is the peak period for people to flow and gatherings of relatives and friends. Experts believe that the peak period of the epidemic in some parts of the country coincides with the Spring Festival travel and Spring Festival holidays. During the Spring Festival, there is a large flow of people and gathering activities, especially the increase in indoor activities, which will further increase the risk of epidemic transmission and increase the risk of epidemic prevention. Control difficulty and complexity.

“In order to ensure that the general public has a healthy, safe and peaceful Spring Festival, it is recommended that the masses avoid visiting relatives and traveling in areas with high epidemic prevalence, and that people in areas with high epidemic prevalence should reduce travel. The elderly and those with serious underlying diseases should avoid travel as much as possible. “Lei Zhenglong said that try not to hold large-scale family gathering activities, try not to hold large-scale temple fairs, large-scale indoor theatrical performances, exhibitions and other activities. All localities should release epidemic warning information and travel safety tips in a timely manner based on the local epidemic situation and actual conditions, and guide the masses to arrange travel plans reasonably.

Chang Zhaorui reminded that it is necessary to arrange travel reasonably, plan scientifically before travel, understand the epidemic situation of the destination, and travel at peak times as much as possible. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in personal protection, and maintain a healthy lifestyle such as regular work and rest, reasonable diet, moderate exercise, and a good attitude. At the same time, strengthen health monitoring and pay close attention to the health status of yourself and your family.

Drawing: Pan Yijing

[

责编：杨煜 ]