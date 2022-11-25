Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 24thTopic: Comprehensive investigation and rectification of various risks and hidden dangers for compaction safety production responsibilities in various places

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Fires and other safety production accidents occurred in Anyang, Henan and other places, causing heavy casualties. General Secretary Xi Jinping recently made important instructions, emphasizing that all regions and relevant departments must always put the people first and life first, fulfill the responsibility for safety production, comprehensively investigate and rectify various risks and hidden dangers, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents.

As the end of the year approaches, the tasks of coordinating development and security are heavy. Many places will conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, adhere to effective experiences and good practices, and take more effective measures to suppress responsibilities and eliminate risks. , Scientifically analyze seasonal characteristics, improve the ability to “actively discover” problems, use intelligent means to improve the accuracy of safety precautions, and build a solid bottom line for safe production.

The dynamic assessment of risk prediction forces enterprises to compact their responsibilities

In Shanxi, as coal production shifts from “staged supply guarantee” to “normalized supply guarantee”, coal mines are producing at full capacity, and uncertainties in production safety have increased.

In order to prevent major safety risks in advance, the Shanxi Bureau of the State Mine Safety Supervision Bureau has established a three-level linkage risk research and judgment system. Make a judgment and make a supervision and law enforcement plan; each inspector makes a judgment on the mines he is contacting and guiding every day, so as to grasp the situation of coal mining replacement in a timely and accurate manner. Continue to track the rectification of major hidden dangers in coal mines detected to ensure closed-loop cancellation. At the same time, a major hidden danger investigation and review mechanism was established to review more than 700 major hidden dangers investigated and dealt with in recent years, and to clarify the focus of supervision.

Dongying, Shandong Province has many enterprises producing and operating hazardous chemicals, and the local area uses a dynamic risk assessment model to prevent safety risks. “We have established a dynamic risk assessment model, and various alarms are used as indicators of enterprise dynamic risk to determine the enterprise’s ‘red, orange, yellow, blue’ risk level, and dynamically study and judge the evolution trend of the safety risk of hazardous chemicals in enterprises, parks, and counties. “Chen Zhaohua, deputy director of the Dongying City Emergency Bureau, said that the focus and targeted supervision of enterprises with many alarms, untimely alarms, inadequate investigation of hidden dangers, and many law enforcement penalties will force enterprises to continuously improve safety production conditions and compact safety. production responsibility.

Hazardous chemicals (chemical) industry is one of the pillar industries in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province. Based on the implementation of safety production dynamic points for hazardous chemical enterprises in 2018, Taizhou City will implement scoring management for the main person in charge of hazardous chemical enterprises from 2021, making responsibilities clearer and enhancing the endogenous motivation of enterprises to manage safety well.

Jiangsu Sandie Chemical Co., Ltd. once had 7 problems, including the lack of a hidden danger investigation and publicity system, and the on-site central control personnel were not familiar with the safety operation procedures of the post. Jia Hongjun, the main person in charge of the company, was scored 10 points. Make a public apology in the newspaper, and quickly organize and complete the rectification of the problem.

“The scoring management system is concentrated on the main person in charge of the enterprise. As an enterprise manager, there is a lot of pressure, which has inspired us to attach importance to the safety production of the enterprise from the inside.” Jia Hongjun said that only by earnestly and comprehensively investigating and rectifying various hidden risks can we prevent and Prevent accidents from happening.

Improving the level of intelligent supervision and escorting safe production

The work of safety supervision is multi-faceted and wide-ranging. In many places, the level of supervision has been improved through intelligent construction, and safe production is escorted by technological innovation.

In the dispatching and command center of Shanxi Huayang Group No. 1 Mine, several high-definition screens display the working conditions of important underground operating sites in real time. Zhao Huawei, deputy chief engineer of the No. 1 mine of Huayang Group, said that the next step will continue to promote the construction of intelligent systems such as ventilation, power supply, and roof disaster online monitoring system.

In response to the difficulty of on-site operation management and control, in August this year, Shanxi required all coal mines in the province to add and improve video surveillance at important work sites, especially in places where illegal command, illegal operation, and violation of labor discipline are prone to occur. Real-time supervision of underground operators , transparent management of underground operation procedures, to prevent and curb casualties caused by “three violations”.

Dongying City, Shandong Province promotes the special work of “replacing people with mechanization, reducing people with automation, and intelligently unmanned”. 16 kinds of violations, such as personnel climbing tanks in the loading and unloading area, lack of special operation guardians, and personnel exceeding the limit in key areas, will be actively captured by the intelligent identification and early warning system and alarmed in real time. At present, the average single-day violations of 21 large-scale hazardous chemical pilot enterprises in Dongying City have dropped from 12.7 to the current 2.3.

In order to strictly control risks, Taizhou City promotes the digital construction of a dual prevention mechanism. Local enterprises are organized to improve the offline risk control and hidden danger screening mechanism, and form a risk list and control list; carry out digital transformation, carry out hidden danger screening according to control measures and realize data upload, and open up data connections from ministries, provinces, cities, and enterprises.

According to the person in charge of Xinpu Chemical (Taixing) Co., Ltd., the company promotes the construction of a double prevention mechanism for hazardous chemicals, establishes a risk prevention and control system, and the system formulates inspection routes. Each inspection point adopts NFC punching or QR code scanning , can realize personnel positioning and carry out hidden danger investigation by automatically calling the patrol inspection task list from the system.

Carry out a major inspection of safety production and resolutely reverse the frequent occurrence of accidents

On November 23, the emergency management department held a meeting to comprehensively deploy year-end and year-end safety production work, supervise and guide all localities and relevant departments to learn from recent accidents, tighten the string of safety production at all times, and compact every level and every level. Take responsibility for the safety of each link, divide the troops, do their best, and resolutely reverse the accident-prone situation. The Ministry of Emergency Management requires all localities to comprehensively investigate and rectify various risks and hidden dangers, organize a major inspection of production safety to “look back”, strengthen supervision and inspection online and offline, and make every effort to maintain the stability of production safety.

The Shandong Provincial Work Safety Committee Office recently issued a notice requesting to immediately organize a major fire safety inspection, focusing on organizing fire safety inspections for high-fire risk units such as densely populated places, warehouses, factories, flammable and explosive units, and high-rise underground buildings. For labor-intensive enterprises mainly engaged in textile production and processing, it is necessary to conduct comprehensive, strict, and meticulous fire inspections; comprehensively and in-depth investigation and rectification of various hidden dangers, taking the field of hazardous chemicals as an example, it is necessary to deepen the centralized management of safety risks and strengthen major Hazardous source enterprises supervise and inspect, and urge enterprises to strictly implement winter protection measures such as anti-freezing, anti-coagulation, anti-skid, fire prevention, explosion-proof, anti-static, anti-poisoning, etc.

Shanxi has begun to carry out special rectifications for centralized investigation of safety hazards throughout the province, and continues to promote special actions to strengthen safety through science and technology in key industries and key areas, and improve and implement safety supervision systems.

Fire rescue teams from Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, Liuhe District, Nanjing City, and other places went to key units in their jurisdictions to make on-site consultations, provide targeted services, help find and rectify potential safety hazards, and urge enterprises to fulfill their main responsibility for fire safety. At the same time, explain to the employees of the enterprise fire fighting knowledge such as initial fire fighting and using commonly used objects around to extinguish fires. (Reporters Liang Xiaofei, Wang Yang, Shen Rufa, Liu Xiacun)

