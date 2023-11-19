Xinhua All Media+｜The 7th Silk Road Expo showcases the achievements of cooperation in the agricultural field of the “Belt and Road” – Xinhuanet

The 7th Silk Road Expo Showcases Agricultural Cooperation Achievements of “Belt and Road”

The 7th Silk Road Expo is currently underway, exhibiting the impressive results of cooperation in the agricultural field of the “Belt and Road.” The event aims to showcase the joint construction achievements of the “Belt and Road” initiative and amplify international economic and trade expansion.

The expo has dedicated 6 exhibition areas, including the International Exchange Exhibition and the Modern Agriculture Exhibition, to comprehensively display the outcomes of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Of particular note is the Modern Agriculture Exhibition, where special agricultural products from countries co-constructing the “Belt and Road” captured the interest of participating merchants and audiences.

Moreover, numerous Sino-foreign economic and trade cooperation results related to agricultural products have been shining stars of this year’s Silk Road Expo. More than 200 exhibitors in related fields have utilized the platform of the expo to engage in comprehensive communication and explore opportunities for international cooperation.

The Silk Road Expo has brought together, under one roof, a diverse range of agricultural products and achievements in collaboration, serving as a significant driver for bolstering international cooperation and exchanges in the field.

Reporters on the scene, including Wu Hongbo, Sun Zhenghao, and Pang Jie, are dedicated to providing insights into the event’s highlights.

Produced by the Xinhua News Agency Audio and Video Department.

【Editor in charge: Gu Yue】

