On January 5, the stamp design draft drawn by artist Huang Yongyu was unveiled at the launch ceremony of the special stamps of “The Year of Kuimao”.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li He

On January 5, a woman who bought stamps displayed a complete set of full-page special stamps of “The Year of Kuimao” at the launch ceremony.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li He

On January 5, the guests opened the curtain for the special stamps of “Gui Mao Nian” at the stamp launch ceremony.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li He

On January 5, at the opening ceremony of the National Center for the Performing Arts, people bought special stamps for “The Year of Kuimao”.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li He

On January 5, at the opening ceremony of the National Center for the Performing Arts, people bought special stamps for “The Year of Kuimao”.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li He

On January 5, Guiyang citizens who bought the special stamps of “The Year of Kuimao” lined up to enter the sales hall.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Liang

On January 5, citizens pasted the special stamps of “Gui Mao Nian” at a post office in Guiyang City.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Liang

On January 5, citizens bought special stamps for the Year of Kuimao at a post office in Guiyang City.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Liang

On January 5, in Dongying, Shandong, postal staff displayed the special stamps of “Guimao Year”.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Liu Zhifeng)

On January 5, at a postal outlet in Haizhou District, Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, philatelists lined up to buy special stamps for the Year of Kuimao.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Geng Yuhe)

On January 5, in Dongxing District, Neijiang City, Sichuan Province, philatelists showed the special stamps of “The Year of Kuimao” they just bought.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lan Zitao)

On January 5, philatelists in Nanning, Guangxi are stamping zodiac commemorative stamps on postal products.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The stamps on the face are drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Yu Xiangquan)

On January 5, in Fuyang, Anhui Province, postal staff displayed the special stamps of “Guimao Year”.

On the 5th, China Post issued special stamps for the Year of Kuimao. There are two stamps in a set, named “Guimao Sending Blessings” and “Same Circle Symbiosis”. The “Guimao Year” special stamp is the eighth set of the fourth round of Chinese zodiac stamps. The face pattern is drawn by Huang Yongyu, an artist who is nearly 100 years old.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lu Qijian)

[

责编：杨煜 ]