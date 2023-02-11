Xinhua All Media+ Strong Confidence Opens a New Game｜Chongqing: Create Diversified Consumption Scenes to Light Up the “Night Economy” Along the River

⬆️On the evening of February 9th, tourists experienced making tea around the stove at the Xiaoxiong Bazaar next to Nanbin Road, Nan’an District, Chongqing.

Since the beginning of this year, Chongqing has issued a number of policies and measures to encourage nighttime consumption, continuously adjust and optimize business formats, and improve the consumption environment. Chongqing has upgraded a number of characteristic night market blocks to strengthen the integration of business, tourism, culture and sports. While accelerating the recovery of the consumer market, it also provides a platform for the entrepreneurial employment of flexible employment groups and enhances their confidence. The bright night scene is becoming an important scene for this mountain city to open up new forms of consumption, and the “night economy” has also become a new driving force for Chongqing to build an international consumption center city.

Chongqing has successively built 12 national-level night culture and tourism consumption gathering areas, including Longmenhao Old Street, Shibati-Shancheng Lane Traditional Style Area, and more than 30 city-level night market blocks.

Photo report by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Wei

⬆️This is the Little Bear Market (drone photo) taken on the evening of February 9th at the Nanbin Road in Nan’an District, Chongqing.

⬆️On the evening of February 10th, tourists watched a crosstalk performance at the Shibati traditional style area in Yuzhong District, Chongqing.

⬆️ On the evening of February 9th, at the Xiaoxiong Market next to Nanbin Road in Nan’an District, Chongqing, Chen Miao, the owner of the handmade glutinous rice ball shop, was cooking handmade glutinous rice balls for tourists.

⬆️On the evening of February 9th, tourists visited the Little Bear Bazaar next to Nanbin Road, Nan’an District, Chongqing.

⬆️On the evening of February 10th, tourists visited the Shibati traditional style area in Yuzhong District, Chongqing.

⬆️On the evening of February 9th, tourists visited the Little Bear Bazaar next to Nanbin Road, Nan’an District, Chongqing.

⬆️On the evening of February 10th, tourists visited the Shibati traditional style area in Yuzhong District, Chongqing.

⬆️ On the evening of February 9th, at the Little Bear Bazaar next to Nanbin Road, Nan’an District, Chongqing, Zhong Jiaming, a stall owner from Macau, handed the prepared special drinks to consumers.

⬆️On the evening of February 10th, tourists tasted Chongqing hotpot at the Shibati traditional style area in Yuzhong District, Chongqing.

⬆️On the evening of February 10, tourists visited and took photos in Hongyadong Street, Yuzhong District, Chongqing.

⬆️This is the night scene of the traditional style area of ​​Shibati in Yuzhong District, Chongqing City and the night view of the Jiefangbei CBD with tall buildings in the distance (drone photo) taken on the evening of February 10.

⬆️On the evening of February 10, tourists visited and took photos in Hongyadong Street, Yuzhong District, Chongqing.

⬆️This is the Rainbow Bazaar (drone photo) taken on the evening of February 9th, located next to Nanbin Road, Nan’an District, Chongqing.

⬆️On the evening of February 9th, tourists visited the Rainbow Bazaar next to Nanbin Road, Nan’an District, Chongqing (drone photo).