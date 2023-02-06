Xinhua All Media+ | Fu “Rabbit” Celebrates Reunion “Yuan” Qi Opens a New Game——Scan to celebrate the Lantern Festival in various places

In the Year of the Rabbit in Guimao, the Lichun Lantern Festival is happy to be connected. In the past few days, the bright lanterns in Qingdao, Shandong have lit up the old street in South Shinan, the intangible cultural heritage fire dragons in Jianshi, Hubei have been very lively, and the fish lanterns in Shexian County, Anhui have played and prayed for good weather…

During the Lantern Festival and reunion celebrations, people use a variety of activities to express their good expectations for the new year and start a new life full of energy and confidence.

Lantern Festival in China

Guessing lantern riddles, watching ice lanterns, singing and dancing performances… The lanterns are bright and colorful. Walking into the Chinese Baroque historical and cultural block in Harbin, Heilongjiang, although the weather is still a bit cold, there are enthusiastic and festive guzheng playing, fitness dragon dance, Yangko twisting, and Tai Chi umbrella performances And other activities attract the applause of many tourists.

“The atmosphere of the festival is really good. I took my family to experience the charm of this city together.” Said Gao Jiajia, a tourist who came to Harbin from Henan.

Thousands of miles away, as the main venue for the Guangfu Temple Fair, the Zhongyou Square of Chenghuang Temple in Yuexiu District, Guangzhou is also very lively at the moment.

At the Guangfu Temple Fair, which started on the day of the Lantern Festival and lasted for 7 days, tourists can not only watch performances such as Han and Tang dances, acrobatics, and martial arts, but also experience intangible cultural heritage items such as Guangcai and olive carvings. to have a good meal.

For this year’s Guangfu Temple Fair, Guangzhou citizen Xie Jiajun has been looking forward to it for a long time: “The Guangfu Temple Fair is a childhood memory of many young people, and now there are more temple fairs to experience. Traditional festivals are fun when everyone celebrates together!”

In the north and south of the Yangtze River, inside and outside the Great Wall, there are traditional items of the Lantern Festival, as well as local folk performances with their own characteristics and joy.

On the streets of Qingxu County, Shanxi Province, the vivid performance of carrying sticks made people unable to take their eyes off: a burly man carrying an iron rod walked softly and suddenly, and a child lifted on the iron rod was wearing a gorgeous costume, driving two long The long sleeves are dancing…

On February 5th, a street stick performance in Qingxu County, Shanxi Province.

In Wangmantian Village, Xitou Town, Shexian County, Anhui Province, the custom of playing fish lanterns has a history of hundreds of years. With the gorgeous fireworks blooming in the sky, amidst the sound of gongs and drums, fish lanterns of all sizes with twinkling fins are surrounded by the crowd, and they come out from their respective ancestral halls, follow the lights to lead through the streets and alleys, jump up and down, or swing left and right…

In Tacheng City, Xinjiang, located in the northwestern border of the motherland, the Shehuo performance team composed of Han, Kazakh, Uyghur, Daur and other multi-ethnic people has a long queue, and traditional performances such as dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko, and dry boat compete in turn. Yi Meihong, a Daur performer, said: “Nowadays, people of all ethnic groups are living more and more prosperous lives. We must pass on traditional culture and express our vision for a better future life in this way.”

The best taste in the world is reunion

In Yuexiu Park, Guangzhou, colorful and festive lanterns are shining in the night: the large orange tree lanterns, which symbolize harmony, happiness and auspiciousness, and the blessing corridor made up of hundreds of lanterns. Lifelike Jade Rabbit themed lanterns…

Next to a lantern with the word “Fu”, Yang Ligang, a 28-year-old boy from Hubei, took a group photo with his parents. “It’s the first time since graduation that I took my parents to celebrate the New Year in Guangzhou, and I want to accompany them as much as possible. I hope the new year will be full of blessings.”

In Chinese customs, eating Yuanxiao and Tangyuan, which are round and full, symbolizes reunion, happiness, harmony and peace.

In Harbin, the “Ice City”, dozens of international students from more than ten countries, including Russia, South Korea, Pakistan, and Thailand, guessed lantern riddles, made lanterns, and watched traditional performances with local people.

Mu Anwei, a Pakistani student who ate Lantern Festival for the first time, likes black sesame stuffing the most. “Through this Lantern Festival, I learned more about traditional Chinese culture. It turns out that this is the taste of reunion and a feeling of home.”

When the moon is full, people are reunited, and the end of the world is at this time.

At 6 o’clock in the morning on the 5th, outside the gates of land ports such as Futian, Shenzhen Bay, and Man Kam To on the Shenzhen-Hong Kong line, a large number of passengers waiting to open the gates have already gathered. At the Shenzhen Bay Port site, the high-hanging red lanterns swayed in the wind, brisk footsteps, happy smiles, and the smell of reunion everywhere.

Shenzhen Bay Port on February 4.

There is a kind of persistence, which is for the reunion of more people.

Shenzhen Huanggang Port, Luohu Port, and Liantang Port will resume operations on the 6th, and Shenzhen-Hong Kong land ports will be fully restored by then. The resumption of customs clearance is imminent. On the 5th, the entry-exit inspection hall of Luohu Port was extremely busy, and staff in different positions were busy for safe and smooth customs clearance.

More than 20 folk activities such as lantern shows, intangible cultural heritage performances, drone light shows, and fireworks shows are being staged.

32 large light groups in the ancient county, power supply for 210 merchants in the block, and lighting facilities in the block… In order to let tourists experience the colorful Lantern Festival, the State Grid Taiyuan Power Supply Company organized more than 30 power maintenance employees to stay on site during key periods and strengthen the line equipment Patrol inspections, assist scenic spot operators in advance to investigate hidden dangers in power consumption, and make every effort to ensure power supply safety.

It’s time for New Year’s struggle

The Lantern Festival is the end of the Spring Festival and the opening of a new chapter.

At 5 o’clock on the 5th, before dawn, Wang Ping’an came to the Hongzhuan Street morning market in Harbin, Heilongjiang, and put fresh live fish on the stalls. At 7 o’clock, the number of people in the morning market gradually increased. On the fifteenth day of the first lunar month, many citizens came to buy goods, and many tourists also came to experience the Northeast Morning Market. “Business is good this year, and there are many customers.” He said.

Various flavors of Lantern Festival, fried cakes just out of the pan… Ms. Yang, a tourist from Shanghai, said excitedly: “I didn’t expect the morning market to be so lively. I bought deep-fried dough sticks, frozen pears, and big ballast porridge, and had a good time with my family. Try it.”

The Lantern Festival at the Harbin Hongzhuan Street Morning Market is very popular.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Dai Jinrong

The spring is warm in the world, and the struggle is at the right time.

Although it is the Lantern Festival, the production lines of China Electronics Technology Wuhu Diamond Aircraft Manufacturing Co., Ltd., located in the Wuhu Aviation Industrial Park in Anhui, are operating in an orderly manner. This is an enterprise that produces complete light general aviation aircraft. Not long ago, the company’s 100th DA42NG aircraft rolled off the production line and was successfully delivered.

“In order to speed up the research and development progress of domestic engines, several departments have been working overtime in the past few days to overcome technical difficulties and seize the construction period.” said Huang Renjin, assistant director of the production center of the company’s Tongfei Division.

On the land of China, new pictures of production and life are slowly unfolding:

At the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit, the labor market in various places has accelerated. After the Lantern Festival, the employment of enterprises and the job hunting of workers are expected to usher in a climax. As a county with a large population and a large labor exporter in Shanxi, the employment service hall in Lin County, Shanxi has recruitment promotional materials for more than 50 units, and company recruitment information scrolls on the big screen, attracting an endless stream of people who come to consult.

Ma Yongzhen, the person in charge of a human resources company in Lin County, is busy recruiting workers. “In the past few days, 160 people have been sent to Qingdao and Nantong.” Ma Yongzhen said that the third batch of migrant workers will be sent to other places on the 16th of the first lunar month.

It is the season of spring plowing and preparation. After the reunion dinner, the workers of Xinjiang Tacheng Tianjin Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., which is mainly engaged in water-saving irrigation equipment, are working overtime and working at full capacity.

“Farmers placed orders in January this year, two months earlier than in previous years. The company’s production line has not stopped since the Spring Festival.” said Li Tanping, the company’s production director.

Full of energy, work hard to be strong.

Under the bright full moon and amidst the bright lanterns, let us condense the unity and forge ahead in the new year and compose the most beautiful era.