Xinhua Commentary · Precautions against low temperature, rain, snow and freezing | A safe and warm winter is essential for every household

Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Ensuring a Safe and Warm Winter for Every Household

In response to the recent low-temperature rain, snow, and freezing disasters, General Secretary Xi Jinping has issued important instructions emphasizing the need to ensure that every household has a safe and warm winter. The Xinhua News Agency reporters Du Yifang and Qi Lejie revealed this information, highlighting the urgency in providing assistance to disaster areas and vulnerable groups during this challenging period.

The recent occurrence of cooling rain and snow in many parts of the country, along with the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan, Gansu Province, has made it crucial to address heating facilities, power grid equipment, and gas pipeline networks. Party members and leading cadres have been urged to conduct thorough inspections and maintenance of these facilities, ensuring that the people feel secure and comfortable.

In addition, focus has been placed on caring for groups with special needs, such as subsistence allowance recipients, extremely poor individuals, and elderly people living alone. Efforts are being made to distribute relief funds, provide cold-proof materials, and strengthen the construction of heating facilities to mitigate the impact of extreme weather on these vulnerable groups.

Ensuring an adequate and stable supply of living materials in disaster-stricken areas has also been identified as a key priority. The production, marketing, and supply of important livelihood commodities are being strengthened, with leading cadres visiting the grassroots and actively addressing the practical needs of the disaster-stricken people.

“Keep the safety and security of the masses at heart” has been emphasized as a mobilization order, encouraging party members and leading cadres to visit the grassroots, ask for help, and offer assistance when needed. The goal is to implement work into every household and into the hearts of the people, ensuring that the safety and warmth of the winter are guaranteed for all.