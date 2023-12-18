Xinhua Dictionary was formally sued for improper interpretation | Blogger | The Epoch Times

Video Blogger Sues Xinhua Dictionary for Improper Interpretations, Alleged Illegality

A video blogger from Mainland China has formally sued Xinhua Dictionary for questioning the inappropriate and illegal interpretations of terms such as “playing with women” and “pistol in waist” in the “Xinhua Dictionary”. The video blogger, Qian Niu, Spring, posted a video on December 15 stating that there are contents in the “Xinhua Dictionary” that are “suspected of violating relevant laws and regulations and may have adverse effects on minors’ bodies and minds.” The prosecution materials have been sent to the Yuhang District Court of Hangzhou City.

Qian Niu, Spring, also known as Qian Yi, is a certified “high-quality creator in the field of secondary teacher education” and an associate professor. She graduated from Hunan University of Science and Technology with a master’s degree and has a background in teaching at various educational institutions.

After the video of Qian Yi and Liu Zhencheng suing “Xinhua Dictionary” was released, it immediately sparked heated discussion among netizens. Some accused the “Xinhua Dictionary” writing team, editor-in-chief, review team, and publishing house of dereliction of duty and malfeasance, while others expressed opposition.

The controversy surrounding the “Xinhua Dictionary” is not new. Last year, the 11th edition of Xinhua Dictionary attracted public attention due to the word “playing with women”. Some netizens believe that the term is insulting to women, while others believe that the reference book simply explains the usage of the phrase.

In addition, there have been allegations of vulgar content and illustrations in children’s books and Xinhua Dictionary, leading to calls for scrutiny and cleanup by authorities.

It remains to be seen how the lawsuit against Xinhua Dictionary will unfold and whether it will result in any changes to the controversial entries in the dictionary.

