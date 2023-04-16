Xinhua Headlines: China and Brazil will work to create a new future for their ties in the new era

Por Zhao Yan

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 (Xinhua) — China will work together with Brazil to create a new future for bilateral relations in the new era, to the greater benefit of both peoples, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during the state visit of the South American leader to China.

After their meeting on Friday, the two presidents witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents on trade and investment, digital economy, scientific-technological innovation, information and telecommunications, health issues, poverty alleviation and aerospace issues, among others.

China and Brazil are the two largest developing countries in the eastern and western hemispheres, respectively, as well as large emerging markets. As comprehensive strategic partners, they share broad interests, while the general, strategic and global influence of their relationships continues to grow.

HIGH LEVEL GUIDANCE

For Lula, this is the first visit outside the American continent since he assumed the presidency in January 2023, which “demonstrates Brazil’s affection for China and the high importance it assigns to binational ties,” the Brazilian president emphasized at the Friday talks with Xi.

Even separated by oceans, high-level exchanges between the two countries have been in constant activity since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 15, 1974.

Brazil became the first developing country to establish a strategic partnership with China in 1993, as well as the first Latin American country to forge a comprehensive strategic partnership with China in 2012.

Since 2012, Xi has had multiple exchanges with the Brazilian leaders. In July 2014, Xi attended the sixth BRICS summit in Brazil and held a meeting with the leaders of Latin American and Caribbean nations. In November 2019, Xi visited Brasilia again to participate in the 11th BRICS summit.

Xi conveyed congratulations to Lula on his election as Brazil’s president in October 2022 and his inauguration in January 2023.

Last February, Xi sent a message of condolences to Lula for the numerous casualties caused by heavy rains in the state of Sao Paulo.

Under the guidance of the heads of state, China and Brazil have continuously improved channels of communication and cooperation. From 2006 to 2022, there have been six meetings of the China-Brazil High-Level Coordination and Cooperation Committee, which has achieved fruitful results in various fields.

THE WIN-WIN TRADE

A large cargo ship of the Chinese shipping company COSCO SHIPPING is docked at the port of Açu, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, where it is preparing to transport crude oil produced in Brazil to Asia.

“Since the port started operation in 2014, the crude oil terminal has exported 246 million barrels of oil to China, accounting for 51 percent of all exports here,” said Vinicius Patel, the port’s director of port administration. of Açu.

He added that the terminal signed new contracts with Chinese oil giants PetroChina and CNOOC last year, further boosting exports to China, with a record 68 million barrels of crude exported to the Asian country in 2022.

In addition, the port of Açu is one of the main ports in Brazil for the export of iron ore to the Asian market, mainly to China.

“Since 2016, 53.7 million tonnes of iron ore have been exported to China through the terminal, accounting for 44 percent of the total iron ore exported,” Patel specified.

From other container terminals such as the ports of Santos, Itajaí and Paranaguá, soybeans, pulp, corn and other Brazilian merchandise leave daily for China, while machinery, textiles, steel, instruments and other Chinese products continue to enter the Brazilian market, as a sign of the flourishing trade between the two countries.

Brazil is the first Latin American country whose trade with China has exceeded 100,000 million dollars. For China, Brazil is the largest trading partner and the main investment destination in Latin America, while China has remained the South American country’s largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years.

Both sides maintain fruitful cooperation in a wide range of fields such as oil and gas, electricity, agriculture, infrastructure, communications and technology, and at the same time are creating new growth points in digital economy, green development and technological innovation, among other.

The 5G network supported by Huawei technologies has covered most of Brazil, helping to build smart cities. BYD’s green transportation solutions with electric buses and taxis cooperate to remedy pollution levels and traffic jams in large Brazilian cities.

In addition, the first phase of the natural gas power project in which China State Power Investment Corporation participates is able to generate electricity to meet the needs of six million Brazilian homes.

THE FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN PEOPLES

In January 2023, red lanterns, golden dragons, paper cutouts and Chinese dolls wearing rabbit hats and other traditional Chinese images shimmered in a light show at Marco Zero Square in the Brazilian city of Recife on the eve of the Chinese Lunar Year. of the Rabbit

On September 19, 2022, the Recife Municipal Chamber approved a bill to include Chinese New Year in the city’s official calendar. Thousands of Brazilians participated in the big event to celebrate the party this year.

Cida Pedrosa, the councilor who proposed the bill, pointed out that “the relationship between peoples is extremely important because what makes a culture flow and be alive is that it meets another.”

Following the event in Recife, the southern Brazilian city of Foz do Iguazú celebrated the Lantern Festival, which marks the last day of the Chinese New Year anniversary. A few days later, the city also passed the bill that included the Chinese New Year in its official calendar.

In recent years, exchanges between universities, study centers, the media, and artistic groups have become increasingly rich, and Chinese culture has become better known to Brazilians.

As an example, China has established 14 Confucius Institutes or Classrooms in Brazil, the highest number of schools in Latin American countries.

A good number of Brazilian public schools have incorporated the Chinese language into the educational system, where many Brazilian teachers teach the language and culture of the Asian country.

Two Portuguese-Chinese bilingual schools operate in the state of Rio de Janeiro, while three public schools offer free Chinese classes in the city of the same name.

This year coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between China and Brazil, and 2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

With ever wider and deeper exchange, China and Brazil will continue to write chapters of friendship, create a brighter future for the comprehensive strategic partnership, and contribute joint efforts to peace, stability and prosperity in their regions and beyond.