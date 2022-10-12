Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 12 (Reporter Bai Ying) The news center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China organized nearly 300 journalists from home and abroad to the Beijing Exhibition Center on the 12th. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, my country has made great achievements in various fields. Journalists participating in the event came from more than 210 domestic and foreign media from more than 80 countries and regions.

The exhibition closely follows the theme of “Forging ahead in a new era”, focusing on the governance of the country by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It shows the new situation and new look of career development, and reveals the power and kinetic energy behind the change; it not only shows the political leadership and ideological guidance of the Chinese Communists in the new era, but also reflects the good style of the broad masses of the people who are united and start their own businesses. The exhibition consists of 6 exhibition areas, including the preface hall, the central comprehensive exhibition area, the local exhibition area, the outlook exhibition area, the outdoor exhibition area and the interactive exhibition area, covering an area of ​​more than 30,000 square meters.

Chinese and foreign journalists said after the visit that the theme achievement exhibition fully demonstrated the historic achievements and changes that China has made since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to open, the report will be prepared to vividly tell the world the story of China‘s development, the story of the Communist Party of China‘s governance, and show a real, three-dimensional and comprehensive China.