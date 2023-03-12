Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 11th

Xinhua News Agency Editorial: Unity and Struggle to Promote Chinese-style Modernization—Warm Congratulations on the Successful Closing of the First Session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee

The first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference successfully concluded on the 11th with all agenda items successfully concluded. Over the past seven and a half days, more than 2,100 members of the CPPCC National Committee from 34 sectors have focused on the central tasks of the party and the state to discuss and discuss state affairs, contributing wisdom and strength to promoting Chinese-style modernization, and gathering strong positive energy for unity and struggle.

During the meeting, General Secretary Xi Jinping paid a cordial visit to the members of the Democratic National Construction Association and the Federation of Industry and Commerce who participated in the meeting, and participated in the joint group meeting, listened to opinions and suggestions, and delivered an important speech. Standing at the height of the development of the party and the country, to promote high-quality development and promote Chinese-style modernization, winning new and greater victories on the new journey, further building consensus, strengthening confidence, and mobilizing strength.

Democracy inspires vitality, and unity writes a new chapter. The General Assembly deliberated and passed resolutions and reports such as the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, the report on the proposal work, the amendment to the charter of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the political resolutions of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, listened to and discussed the government work report and other relevant reports, and elected A new leadership of the CPPCC National Committee was produced. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, members of the CPPCC participate in and discuss state affairs with a high sense of political responsibility and a full mental state, and submit proposals closely related to the concerns of the “big country” and the people. This has demonstrated the characteristics, advantages and vitality of the people’s democracy throughout the process.

Unswervingly adhering to the overall leadership of the Communist Party of China is the fundamental political principle that the CPPCC must always abide by. More than 70 years of practice have proved that the stronger the party’s leadership, the more vigorously the cause of the CPPCC will develop, and the more fully the advantages of the CPPCC system will be demonstrated. On the new journey in the new era, thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC, constantly improve the organizational system, system and mechanism of the party’s leadership over the work of the CPPCC, uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the work of the CPPCC, and focus on In the new era and new journey, if the party’s central task is fulfilled, it will certainly be able to maintain the CPPCC system and develop the cause of the CPPCC.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and further pointed out the direction for the development of the party and the country. On the new journey in the new era, the CPPCC has broad prospects, and the work of the CPPCC has great potential. It is necessary to conduct consultations and discussions on a series of strategic deployments for building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, and to make high-quality suggestions, closely follow the implementation of new development concepts, build a new development pattern, and promote high-quality development. , give full play to the role of specialized consultation agencies, strengthen institutionalization, standardization, and proceduralization of functions, further enhance the ability of members of the CPPCC to perform their duties, and improve the level of in-depth consultation and interaction of the CPPCC, full expression of opinions, and broad consensus building. Strive hard for the proposed goals and tasks.

Strength comes from unity, hard work makes dreams come true. The CPPCC was born, survived, and prospered because of unity, and shoulders the historical responsibility of strengthening the great unity of the sons and daughters of China. The more complex the situation and the more arduous the task, the more it is necessary to encourage the drive to unite and work together to promote development, and to gather a strong joint force to realize the Chinese dream. Persist in consolidating and developing the broadest patriotic united front, adhere to consistency and diversity, continue to enhance the effectiveness of consensus building, and assist in the work of coordinating relations, straightening out emotions, and resolving conflicts, which will surely better unite people from all walks of life. Around the party, effectively gather the wisdom and strength of the Chinese people and the sons and daughters of the Chinese people at home and abroad.

Start a new journey and start again hand in hand. This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the first year for the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to perform its duties. Unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and work with one heart and one mind, and never slack off. Make new and greater contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!

