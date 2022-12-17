When the epidemic in China is rapidly heating up, the official media continues to publish articles summarizing the achievements of the three-year epidemic prevention. Following the People’s Daily, Xinhua News Agency also published an article, saying that China has strengthened its confidence in the three-year battle against the virus and gained inspiration to deal with the epidemic. The ability has been continuously improved, “with the foundation, conditions, and confidence to win the battle of normalized epidemic prevention and control.”

Xinhua News Agency published an article on Saturday (December 17) titled “The hard-won results are precious and the inspiration is precious-one of a series of reviews on three-year anti-epidemic practice”, saying, “We have won the “life defense battle” at the time of the sudden outbreak of the epidemic. Victory, reducing the number of severe cases and deaths to the lowest possible level; we have won the initiative in the fight against the epidemic in the stage of normalized prevention and control, and won a precious window period for widespread vaccination, rapid testing reagents and drug development; we have won The ability to deal with risks and challenges has been steadily improved, and efforts have been made to achieve the greatest effect of prevention and control at the lowest cost, which provides room for optimization and adjustment of prevention and control measures after the virulence and toxicity of the new coronavirus continue to decline, and protects people’s lives and health to the greatest extent. , minimizing the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.”

The article reviewed the epidemic prevention history of Wuhan, Nanjing, Jilin, Xi’an and other places in the past three years, saying that in the past three years, China has effectively dealt with more than 100 clustered epidemics, and effectively protected the lives and health of more than 1.4 billion people during the most violent stage of the virus. healthy.

The article quoted the World Health Organization data as saying that the cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world has exceeded 646 million, and the number of deaths has exceeded 6.63 million, while the proportion of morbidity, severe disease and death in China is at the lowest level in the world.

The article also reviewed the adjustment of China‘s epidemic prevention measures in the past three years, emphasizing that every optimization is very prudent, more scientific and precise, and people-centered. China‘s anti-epidemic strategy is an effective measure in line with national conditions, and it is the lowest overall social cost. According to the anti-epidemic plan, China “optimized and adjusted prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and effectively responded to the uncertainty of the epidemic situation with the stability of the strategy and the flexibility of the measures.”

The article also talked about the balance between epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and listed China‘s achievements in the epidemic: in 2020, it will become the world‘s first major economy to achieve positive economic growth; in 2021, its economic scale will exceed 110 trillion yuan (RMB, approx. 21.4 trillion Singapore dollars), with an average growth rate of 5.1% in two years; in 2022, the economy will withstand the pressure, make progress while maintaining stability, and continue to consolidate the recovery trend…emphasizing that China has embarked on a path of “precisely and efficiently coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.” the way”.

The article concludes by emphasizing that “in the past three years, the virus has become weaker and we have become stronger.” Although the epidemic is still ongoing, as the pathogenicity of the virus has declined and China‘s ability to respond to the epidemic has continued to improve, China “has methods and methods to fight against the epidemic.” Confidence and the ability to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development also have the foundation, conditions, and confidence to win the battle of normalized epidemic prevention and control.”



“People’s Daily” also published an article signed by “Ren Zhongping” on December 15 entitled “Three Years of Anti-epidemic, We Have Walked Together Like This”, saying that “the land of China is rising with surging vitality, showing thousands of phenomena”, Summarizing the achievements of epidemic prevention in the past three years, emphasizing that the epidemic prevention policy set by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is completely correct, laying the foundation for an overall victory in the fight against the epidemic.