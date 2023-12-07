Xinhua News Agency News丨Xi Jinping meets with European Council President Michel and European Commission President von der Leyen-Xinhuanet

President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing with European Council President Michel and European Commission President von der Leyen on December 7. The two European leaders were in China to attend the 24th China-EU Leaders’ Meeting. During the meeting, President Xi Jinping and the European leaders discussed various issues, including cooperation between China and the European Union. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties and collaboration between China and the European Union.

