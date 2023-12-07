Home » Xinhua News Agency News丨Xi Jinping meets with European Council President Michel and European Commission President von der Leyen-Xinhuanet
News

Xinhua News Agency News丨Xi Jinping meets with European Council President Michel and European Commission President von der Leyen-Xinhuanet

by admin

President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing with European Council President Michel and European Commission President von der Leyen on December 7. The two European leaders were in China to attend the 24th China-EU Leaders’ Meeting. During the meeting, President Xi Jinping and the European leaders discussed various issues, including cooperation between China and the European Union. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties and collaboration between China and the European Union.

See also  Xi Jinping's cronies suddenly raise the issue of successors and release important signals (pictures) re-election

You may also like

This Murtal native developed the “Thermomix” for dairy...

The occupation storms Jenin amid violent confrontations with...

Luz Adriana Camargo Garzón, new Attorney General of...

Authorized Release of the Two Sessions｜Organic Law of...

City of Schwerin withdraws rental agreement for right-wing...

The Sudanese army denies the presence of Asri...

Ana García de Hernández announces that she will...

Yopal Mayor’s Office will intensify controls for noise...

Lebenshilfe goes on the hunt for medals |...

Eunpyeong-gu, this year’s ‘Literacy Education Support Project’ contest

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy