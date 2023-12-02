Xinhua News Agency signed collective contracts with a number of foreign media organizations during the Fifth World Media Summit – Xinhuanet

World Media Summit and Xinhua News Agency Sign Cooperation Agreements with Foreign Media Organizations

On December 2, the fifth World Media Summit saw the signing of cooperation agreements between Xinhua News Agency and foreign media organizations in Nansha, Guangzhou. Fu Hua, executive chairman of the World Media Summit and president of Xinhua News Agency, attended the signing ceremony alongside representatives from various foreign media organizations.

The signing ceremony was attended by Bernarda Llorente, President of the Argentine American News Agency, Luis Morente, President of the Philippine News Agency, Andrei Pershin, Deputy Director of Rossiya Gazeta, Director of the National Press and Publication Bureau of Burundi Louis Kamwambusa, and Tyson Henry, Director of the Barbados Government Information Office.

During interviews with reporters, the heads of foreign media organizations expressed their willingness to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Xinhua News Agency and other Chinese media colleagues. They also highlighted the importance of promoting people-to-people bonds between their respective countries and China, as well as contributing to world peace and development.

Bernarda Llorente emphasized the significance of the cooperation agreement in deepening relations between the Argentine American News Agency and Xinhua News Agency. Luis Morente expressed eagerness for the summit and the signing of cooperation documents to further promote mutual visits between personnel from both sides and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the Philippines and China.

Andrei Pershin, Deputy President of Rossiya Gazeta, noted the strong interest of Russian readers in news about China and looked forward to exploring new forms of cooperation. Louis Kamwambusa, Director of the National Press and Publication Service of Burundi, expressed gratitude for the opportunities created by the summit for media exchanges from various countries. Meanwhile, Tyson Henry, Director of the Barbados Government Information Office, expressed hopes that the signing ceremony would lay a solid foundation for deepening the relationship between Barbados and China.

Xinhua News Agency has signed cooperation agreements with more than 3,600 media organizations around the world, including news agencies, government agencies, newspapers, media groups/companies, television stations, and universities. The World Media Summit, co-sponsored by Xinhua News Agency, the Guangdong Provincial Government, and the Yunnan Provincial Government, focused on the theme of “boosting global confidence and jointly promoting media development”. Over 450 representatives from 197 mainstream media, think tanks, government agencies, embassies and consulates in China, as well as United Nations agencies and international organizations from 101 countries and regions, attended the meeting.

The event aimed to deepen cooperation and understanding between different media organizations worldwide, contributing to the development of the global media industry.

