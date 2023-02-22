[Xinhua News Agency]The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting and decided to convene the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee Xi Jinping presided over the meeting

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting on February 21 and decided to hold the second plenary meeting of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Beijing from February 26 to 28 this year. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting discussed the work report made by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to the Central Committee.

The meeting discussed the draft “Party and State Institutional Reform Plan”, and decided to submit the draft document to the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee for review after revisions based on the opinions discussed at the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has taken deepening the reform of the party and state institutions as an important task to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. , Adhere to the principles of optimization, coordination and efficiency, and comprehensive rule of law, comprehensively deepen the reform of the party and state institutions, realize the systematic and holistic restructuring of the functions of the party and state institutions, and provide historical achievements and historic changes for the party and the state. It has not only provided a strong guarantee, but also accumulated valuable experience for continuing to deepen the reform of party and state institutions.

The meeting emphasized that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made important arrangements for deepening institutional reforms, which are of great and far-reaching significance to comprehensively building a modern socialist country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It must be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, guided by strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, guided by the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and adapt to the overall promotion of the “five In order to meet the requirements of building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development, adhere to the problem orientation, coordinate the Party Central Committee, the National People’s Congress, the State Council, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Coordinate the central and local governments, deepen institutional reforms in key areas, and promote the Party’s leadership over socialist modernization to be more scientific in terms of institutional setup, more optimized in terms of function allocation, more complete in terms of institutional mechanisms, and more efficient in terms of operation and management.

The meeting discussed the recommended candidates for the leadership of state institutions recommended to the first meeting of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress and the recommended candidates for the leadership of the CPPCC National Committee recommended to the first meeting of the Fourteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The meeting decided to make the above content the agenda item of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee.

The meeting discussed the draft “Government Work Report” that the State Council intends to submit to the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress for deliberation. The meeting held that the past year was an extremely important year in the history of the party and the country. We successfully convened the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, drawing a grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the people of all ethnic groups across the country to face difficulties, fully implement the requirements of epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development security, and increase macro-control efforts to maintain overall economic and social stability. The past five years have been extremely unusual and extraordinary. We have effectively responded to various difficulties, risks and challenges, effectively coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, won the battle against poverty as scheduled, and built a well-off society in an all-round way as scheduled. my country’s economic and social development has attracted worldwide attention. major achievement.

The meeting emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. To do a good job in government work, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, comprehensive Implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, follow the deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference, firmly promote Chinese-style modernization, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, and strive to promote high-quality development. Quality development, better balance domestic and international situations, better balance epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better balance development and security, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, vigorously boost market confidence, and implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand while deepening the supply side. Structural reforms should be organically combined, with emphasis on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, effectively preventing and defusing major risks, promoting the overall improvement of economic operation, achieving effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity, continuously improving people’s livelihood, and maintaining the overall social situation Stability is a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the principle of stability and seek progress while maintaining stability, implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, strengthen the coordination and cooperation of various policies, and form a joint force to promote high-quality development. It is necessary to focus on expanding domestic demand, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, earnestly implement the “two unwavering”, attract and utilize foreign capital with greater efforts, effectively prevent and resolve major economic and financial risks, stabilize food production and promote rural revitalization, and promote a green development model. Transformation, ensure basic livelihood and develop social undertakings, and strive to complete this year’s economic and social development goals and tasks. It is necessary to strengthen the self-construction of the government and promote the style of investigation and research.

The meeting also studied other matters.