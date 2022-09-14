Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 13th, title: Provide water sources, stabilize power supply and push technology to resist drought and ensure bumper harvests in some grain-producing areas

Xinhua News Agency reporters Yao Ziyun, Zhou Nan, Hou Wenkun

Affected by the continuous high temperature and little rain, the water level of the main stream in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River was significantly lower than the same period in history, and many places along the river experienced different degrees of drought. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow warning for meteorological drought on September 13. In order to fight drought and ensure a bumper harvest, Jiangxi, Hunan, Hubei and other grain-producing regions have reduced the impact of drought on autumn grain production by expanding agricultural water sources, ensuring irrigation power supply, promoting new drought-tolerant varieties, and providing agricultural technical support according to local conditions.

In the face of this year’s drought, Huarong County, Yueyang City, Hunan Province, a major grain-producing county in the hinterland of Dongting Lake District, has deployed more than 70,000 cadres and masses to irrigate the area by introducing, supplementing, transferring, fetching, and delivering. More than 500,000 mu of farmland has stabilized the basic plan for a bumper harvest.

“The specific approach is to ‘introduce’ outside rivers and other rivers, ‘supplement’ engineering measures, multi-level irrigation and ‘adjustment’, fully tap potential ‘take’, integrate resources ‘send’, and advocate and guide ‘festival’.” Tao Weijun, Secretary of Huarong County Party Committee, introduced. Since late July, Huarong County has set up a total of 411 pumps along the Yangtze River, Ouchi River and Huarong River, which have been switched on 24 hours a day to divert water, with a daily water diversion capacity of 4 million cubic meters.

In Meitianhu Town, Huarong County, where the drought is more severe, 20 water pumps in Zhangjiawan Jibu, which guarantees water for 6 villages along the Ouchi River, run day and night. Watching the fresh water flowing into the fields, Shang Qiuhai, a major grain grower in Jinji Village, Meitian Lake Town, said: “The high temperature has no rain, and the late rice is ‘thirsty’. The government has brought us ‘timely rain’ by increasing the pump to divert water.”

Zhang Sisheng, a major grain grower in Xinfeng County, Jiangxi Province, squatted at the head of the field to check the recovery of rice. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

Stable power supply is the basis for some paddy fields to resist drought and protect irrigation. “We need electricity in the fields. The employees of the State Grid Xinfeng County Power Supply Company stood up to the sun and quickly helped us get electricity.” Seeing the water gushing from the pump flowing into the rice fields, Zhengping Town, Xinfeng County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province Zhang Sisheng, a big grain grower in Tankou Village, breathed a sigh of relief. He said that the local late rice is in the heading and grain-filling stage. If the rice is “drinking enough” and the nutrient supply is insufficient, the grain may not be full or even the shell will be empty. Due to drought and water shortages, the 350 mu of late rice in his family has withered yellow leaves, and gradually returned to green after irrigation.

In the past few days, affected by the continuous high temperature and little rainfall, the late rice in Tankou Village, Zhengping Town has experienced different degrees of drought. In order to better solve the problem of water use for late rice, Tankou Village dispatched special personnel to manage water to help farmers get through the supply of electricity, fertilizer and other material security blocking points, and minimize the impact of drought on autumn grain production.

He Maosheng, a large grain grower in Zhushan Village, Pitou Town, Quannan County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, has been busy all the time. In a field that has already harvested a crop of rice, He Maosheng is applying foliar fertilizer, and the ears of the regenerated rice are swaying in the wind.

“Only the top two-thirds of the rice plant is harvested for regenerated rice, and the bottom one-third of the rice plant is left to continue fertilizing the plant and root system, so that another season of rice can be grown, and ‘one crop and two harvests’ can be achieved. He Maosheng said that the 200 mu of regenerative rice planted this year has been harvested in early August, and the yield per mu has reached 1,000 catties of dry grain; he is full of expectations for the second crop in mid-October.

While resting on the edge of the field, He Maosheng calculated the account for the reporter: “The regenerative rice can not only avoid the peak period of ‘double rush’, save manpower and material costs, but also reduce water consumption by about 35% compared with the traditional double-cropping rice planting model, which is more durable. Drought.” In recent years, the regenerative rice production model has been gradually promoted in Quannan County, with a planting area of ​​more than 17,000 mu.

Thousands of acres of rice fields in Huanggou Village, Huanglong Town, Xiangzhou District, Xiangyang City, Hubei Province, have been harvested one after another. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

Xiangzhou District, Xiangyang City, Hubei Province organized agricultural technicians to enter the village and households, and guided farmers to implement 1.21 million mu of rice “one-spraying, multi-promoting” technology to achieve a single operation to promote strong seedlings and stable growth, promote post-disaster recovery, promote grouting maturity, and promote Yield increased.

It is understood that as of September 11, Hubei autumn grain has harvested 20.664 million mu, and the harvest progress is 42%; since the drought, the agricultural and rural departments have dispatched a total of 2,757 disaster relief teams (times) and dispatched disaster relief technicians 61,600 person-times to implement rice 27.6 million mu of “one spray, more promotion” technology.

[Editor in charge: Xu Kun]