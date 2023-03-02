Xinhua Review: Firm Confidence in Victory and Forge ahead on the New Era and New Journey——Implementing the Spirit of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Series Review III

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 2. Title: Firm confidence in victory and bravely advance on the new journey in the new era——The third review of the series of implementing the spirit of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee

Xinhua News Agency reporter

China‘s fight against the epidemic over the past three years has been extraordinary. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has always insisted on the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, united and led the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to fight the epidemic together, and achieved a major and decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control, creating a miracle in the history of human civilization that a country with a large population successfully emerged from the pandemic .

The achievement of this achievement will surely inspire the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strengthen their confidence in victory, overcome difficulties and forge ahead bravely in the new era and new journey.

The Party Central Committee’s scientific decision-making and strong leadership led China to successfully walk out of the correct path of precise and efficient overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development

In 2022, my country’s GDP will reach 121 trillion yuan, which is another leap to a new level after breaking through 100 trillion yuan and 110 trillion yuan in 2020 and 2021.

The 2022 National Economic and Social Development Statistical Bulletin released by the National Bureau of Statistics on February 28 shows that in 2022, my country’s economic and social development will withstand the pressure, and its economic strength, comprehensive national strength and people’s living standards will continue to improve.

The results did not come easily. Looking back on the anti-epidemic history of more than three years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has strong leadership, scientific decision-making, insists on stability and strives for progress, and minimizes the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. Adjusting prevention and control measures, striving to achieve maximum prevention and control effect with the least cost, has successfully blazed a correct path of precise and efficient coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

A series of exciting data reflects the good momentum of China‘s economy:

The first Spring Festival travel after the epidemic prevention and control entered a new stage, the flow of people in the whole society was about 4.733 billion person-times, and the commercial passenger traffic increased by 50.5% compared with the same period in 2022. The flow of people is picking up faster, and the volume of cargo transportation is also running at a high level. A total of 415 million tons of goods have been sent by railways.

The scale of China‘s attraction of foreign capital has reached a record high. In the first month of the year, China‘s actual use of foreign capital exceeded 100 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.5%. Over seventy percent.

In February, China‘s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.6%, and the production and business activity expectation index was 57.5%, rising to the highest point in the past 12 months, and business confidence continued to increase. The overall electricity consumption in many places is also showing an accelerated recovery trend. It is estimated that the electricity consumption of the whole society in the whole country will increase by about 6% in 2023.

The main body of the market is growing at joints, showing great vigor and vitality. As of January 2023, my country’s market entities will reach 170 million, of which 114 million are individual industrial and commercial households, accounting for about two-thirds of the total market entities and driving nearly 300 million people to employment.

The beginning of the year is spring. All kinds of positive economic expectations have injected strong confidence into development. Practice has proved that the Party Central Committee’s major judgments on the epidemic situation, major decisions on prevention and control work, and major adjustments to prevention and control strategies are completely correct. The measures are powerful, the masses recognize them, and the results are huge.

The strong resilience and potential of the Chinese economy provide the confidence and ability to deal with risks and challenges

On the production line, dozens of mechanical arms are swinging in an orderly manner in the air, a group of load-carrying robots that carry parts shuttle back and forth, and several employees are staring at key parameters in front of the display screen. Since the beginning of this year, the factory of Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd. has been busy around the clock and operating at full capacity. During the epidemic, this production line was shut down from time to time due to a shortage of orders, and now it is ushering in successive capital increases and production expansions.

Demonstrate courage in difficulties, and lighten hope in tenacity. Looking back on the more than three years of fighting the epidemic together, we have overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges. my country’s economic development and epidemic prevention and control have maintained a leading position in the world, which fully demonstrates my country’s solid strength and strong ability to prevent and control the epidemic. The leadership of the Communist Party and the significant advantages of our country’s socialist system.

Responding to extraordinary events with extraordinary measures has firmly grasped the strategic initiative to fight the epidemic. Macro policies will be advanced to form a joint force, and micro measures will be implemented quickly, accurately and forcefully. Various regions and departments have solidly implemented and taken the initiative to ensure that various policies for stabilizing growth have achieved results with extraordinary efforts and measures, effectively stimulating economic resilience and potential, and stabilizing the fundamentals to the greatest extent.

Adhere to the national game of chess, ensure the smooth flow of transportation and logistics, ensure the normal operation of key industrial chain supply chains, anti-epidemic supply enterprises, and key infrastructure, creating a good foundation and environment for better stabilizing the economic market.

Better coordinate development and security, and focus on making up for shortcomings in innovation, strengthening market players, strengthening digital empowerment, and focusing on smooth circulation.

Help small and medium-sized enterprises grow steadily, adjust structure, strengthen capabilities, and achieve stable and healthy development. In 2022, my country will set up an average of 23,800 new enterprises every day, the number of small, medium and micro enterprises has exceeded 52 million, and the operating income of industrial SMEs above designated size will exceed 80 trillion yuan. A large number of specialized and new enterprises stand out and become a bright spot in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Domestic extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) products were approved for marketing; the first domestic F-class 50-megawatt heavy-duty gas turbine was successfully ignited; the Qingyang data center cluster project, the hub node of the national integrated computing power network in Gansu, started, “counting from east to west” “The good momentum and agglomeration effect of the project are accelerating…China‘s major equipment, important basic components, new materials and other key areas of the industrial chain have reached a new level, and the resilience of the industrial chain and supply chain has been further improved.

In the face of fluctuations in the international supply system, my country’s grain output has remained stable at more than 1.3 trillion catties for eight consecutive years. The “vegetable basket” product has a sufficient quantity and stable price. Coal is used as the “anchor” to maintain the overall stability of energy prices, which has played an important role in stabilizing economic growth. The role of “ballast stone” has continuously demonstrated the development resilience.

Growing up in the face of ups and downs and growing stronger in the face of trials, my country’s economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality.

Strive to write a new chapter of high-quality development

High-quality development is the primary task of China in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The Central Economic Work Conference proposed that in 2023, we should “adhere to the word stability and strive for progress while maintaining stability” and “form a joint force to promote high-quality development.”

All localities focus on projects, strengthen innovation, optimize the environment, increase kinetic energy, accelerate the improvement of industry quality and efficiency, and promote high-quality development to achieve new results. On February 21, a total of 268 major projects in Zhejiang Province with a total investment of 680.8 billion yuan held a groundbreaking ceremony in Hangzhou; in February and March, Beijing planned to start 110 major urban projects with a total investment of nearly 220 billion yuan…Major Project attraction and construction are ramped up, and the key role of effective investment in high-quality development is actively played.

Guangdong held a province-wide high-quality development conference, Shanghai held a city-wide business environment optimization conference, and Fujian held a symposium for representatives of the private economy… All localities have optimized the policy environment to promote sustainable economic recovery and development, empowering high-quality development.

At present, the world‘s expectations for China‘s economic growth continue to increase, and market opportunities are being released at a faster pace. Foreign-funded enterprises are keenly grasping market trends and speeding up investment deployment. Promoting the stable stock, expansion, and quality improvement of foreign investment has become the focus of attracting foreign investment in many places.

The port is busy, trade is picking up, and the outlook is bright. Recently, the cargo throughput of Dalian Port, Yingkou Port, Panjin Port and other ports in Liaoning Province is gradually bottoming out and stabilizing and recovering. Whether you are optimistic about the future, whether to invest or not is the most convincing. Not long ago, the Panasonic Refrigeration Bonded Central Warehouse project officially landed in Dalian Port, and the distribution central warehouses for Japan, North America, and European markets will be opened one after another. It is estimated that the total annual operating box volume will be about 1,800 standard containers, and the annual export volume will be about 40 million US dollars.

In the first year of comprehensively implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, as long as we better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, strengthen confidence and work hard, we will firmly promote the Chinese-style Modernization will certainly be able to create new and greater miracles on the new journey.