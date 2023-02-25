At about 13:00 on February 22, a large-scale collapse occurred in the open-pit coal mine of Xinjing Coal Industry Co., Ltd., Alxa Left Banner, Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. As of 14:00 on February 24, the accident caused 6 deaths, 6 injuries, and 47 people lost contact.

After the accident, the local rescue force was mobilized immediately. At present, 23 rescue teams with a total of 1,155 people participated in the rescue, including 7 national professional rescue teams with 255 people.

According to reports, the collapse accident formed a mound of muck with an east-west direction of about 500 meters, a north-south direction of about 200 meters, and a net height of about 80 meters. Due to the large area of ​​the collapse, the rescue was once hindered.

Rescue experts carried out emergency investigation and research on the site, optimized the rescue plan, adopted layered excavation and trapezoidal slope descent, and carried out excavation and search and rescue work from both sides of the mountain. personnel, quickly carry out rescue.

At the same time, the rescue team demarcated the warning isolation area and mobilized slope radar and other equipment to monitor the risk of slope collapse at any time to prevent secondary disasters.

In Qingtongxia City People’s Hospital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, tens of kilometers away from the accident site, six injured people are receiving treatment.

The hospital formulates a diagnosis and treatment plan according to one person, one policy, and goes all out to carry out the treatment work. As of 11 o’clock on the 23rd, the vital signs of one seriously injured person were stable, and the five slightly injured people were in good condition.

Reporters: Zhang Sheng, Darihan, Ye Ziyan, Lu Ze, Wang Jing, Lian Zhen, Bei He

Editors: Shi Jianguo, Wang Yan

Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency

[

责编：孙满桃 ]