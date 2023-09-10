Xinjian Primary School Celebrates 39th Teachers’ Day and Opening Ceremony of 2023 Autumn Semester

Xinjian Primary School Celebrates the 39th Teachers’ Day and the Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Autumn Semester

Xinjian Primary School in China recently held a grand celebration to commemorate the 39th Teachers’ Day and mark the beginning of the 2023 autumn semester. This significant event took place in the presence of esteemed guests and teachers, who were applauded for their dedication and contribution to education.

As part of the celebration, outstanding teachers from across the country were recognized for their remarkable work in shaping young minds and promoting the values of education. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a heartfelt letter to these representatives, emphasizing the importance of fostering the spirit of educators and their significant role in the nation’s development.

President Xi Jinping highlighted the need to vigorously promote the spirit of educators, stating that their efforts contribute to building a strong country and achieve national rejuvenation. He extended his holiday greetings and sincere blessings to all teachers and education workers across the nation.

In addition to the letter from President Xi Jinping, other high-level officials showed their support for outstanding teachers. Li Qiang, a prominent Chinese politician, provided instructions during the National Outstanding Teachers Representative symposium and delivered a speech. Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Chinese Communist Party, also attended the symposium and shared his words of encouragement with the teachers.

The celebration at Xinjian Primary School also served as an opportunity to reflect on the sentiments expressed by General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding teacher’s respect and the importance of education. The event underscored the significance of teachers in shaping the future generation and their vital role in advancing the nation.

The recognition of outstanding teachers aligns with the Chinese government’s commitment to education and building a strong country. Their contributions serve as inspiration to future generations and reinforce the importance of education in the pursuit of national rejuvenation.

The event at Xinjian Primary School was widely covered by various news outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, CCTV.com, People’s Daily Online, and Dajiang Net. The celebration highlighted the collective efforts to honor teachers and promote the growth of education in China.

As the 39th Teachers’ Day celebration and the opening ceremony of the 2023 autumn semester concluded, the participants left with a renewed sense of inspiration and commitment to excellence in education. They expressed gratitude for the recognition of their dedication and looked forward to continuing their mission of molding the young minds of the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

