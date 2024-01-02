Xinjiang has systematically managed the Tarim River for many years in a row – China News Service

Xinjiang’s Tarim River Systematically Managed, Bringing New Life to the Region

The Tarim River in Xinjiang has long been a symbol of the harsh environmental conditions and challenges in the region. However, recent years have seen a remarkable change in the river’s vitality, thanks to systematic management efforts.

For many years, the Tarim River Basin has suffered from shrinking woodlands, grasslands, and wildlife habitats, as well as a significant decrease in water levels. The main watercourse had been cut off, and large areas of Populus euphratica forests on both sides had died. This prompted the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to implement comprehensive management of the Tarim River Basin, beginning in 2001.

Over the past two decades, the region has implemented a series of comprehensive treatments, including water-saving transformation, river management, and basin water resource dispatch management. Thanks to these efforts, the Tarim River has overcome its history of drying up, with both sides of the river regaining life.

One example of this revitalization can be seen in Shaya County, Aksu Prefecture, where there are over 4.7 million acres of Populus euphratica forest. Since 2016, the region has focused on improving the natural ecological recovery capacity of the forest, using the annual flood season of the Tarim River to divert water and irrigate the area. This has led to the restoration of the growth of Populus euphratica forest, adding approximately 30,000 acres of new forest land.

In addition to the ecological improvements, the region has also established a comprehensive observation system of natural resource elements across the entire mainstream area of the Tarim River Basin. The addition of new forces to the management and protection of the river has allowed for more detailed data support, further aiding in the region’s restoration efforts.

The success of the Tarim River’s management has been part of a larger trend in Xinjiang, as the region has also achieved ecological improvements in other rivers and areas. By promoting the integrated system management of “mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass, and sand,” Xinjiang has been able to recreate the ecological beauty of smooth rivers, clear water, beautiful green shores, and harmony between people and water, achieving a win-win situation for development and protection.

The revitalization of the Tarim River stands as a testament to the power of comprehensive and coordinated ecological management, offering new hope and opportunity for the region and its inhabitants.

Share this: Facebook

X

