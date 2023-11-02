Xinjiang Nears Completion of Autumn Grain Harvest as Corn Production Increases

Autumn Grain Harvest in Xinjiang Nearing Completion

Xinjiang, China – The autumn grain harvest in various regions of Xinjiang is nearing completion, with over 18 million acres of corn already harvested, representing a harvest progress of over 80%. The Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in the region has been working diligently to guide and supervise the agricultural activities during this season.

Tang Yiwu, the director of the Planting Industry and Pesticide Management Division of the Autonomous Region’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, stated that the corn harvest in Lengliang District and other areas has been completed. The agricultural and rural departments in Xinjiang have taken simultaneous measures to guide and supervise the harvesting process, including inspection and maintenance of machinery and equipment. To ensure efficient autumn grain harvesting, information on machinery supply and demand, as well as harvest time, operation progress, and weather changes, has been promptly released.

Various forms of service and guidance work have also been provided to help farmers manage their fields during the harvest period. Localized guidance and technical services have been offered, along with disaster prevention and reduction measures, to ensure a good year-round grain harvest.

Corn is the main autumn grain crop in Xinjiang, accounting for about 90% of the total harvestable area. Increasing corn production is crucial to achieving the national grain production capacity improvement goal of 100 billion kilograms. This year, Xinjiang has focused on improving grain production capacity and yield, especially for corn. Through the conversion of scientific and technological advancements into actual output, corn yields continue to see breakthroughs.

As of now, the region’s autumn grain harvest is in sight, and the corn yield per unit area has significantly increased. It is expected that the total grain output for the year will exceed 20 million tons (40 billion catties), an increase of over 2 million tons (4 billion catties) compared to the previous year.

The acquisition of the harvested grain is also progressing rapidly. Various enterprises in Xinjiang have purchased more than 4.4 million tons of corn, surpassing 60% of the purchase progress.

Grain and material reserve departments at all levels in the region are actively optimizing services for farmers and enterprises. They have published autumn grain purchase policies and price information, promoting scheduled purchases and guiding farmers to sell their grain at the most opportune time and price. Strict law enforcement and supervision in the market ensure the order of the grain market and protect the interests of farmers.

With the autumn grain harvest in its final stages, Xinjiang is poised to have another successful year in terms of grain production. The efforts of the local agricultural departments and farmers have contributed to the region’s agricultural prosperity.

