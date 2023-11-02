Home » Xinjiang Nears Completion of Autumn Grain Harvest as Corn Production Increases
News

Xinjiang Nears Completion of Autumn Grain Harvest as Corn Production Increases

by admin

Autumn Grain Harvest in Xinjiang Nearing Completion

Xinjiang, China – The autumn grain harvest in various regions of Xinjiang is nearing completion, with over 18 million acres of corn already harvested, representing a harvest progress of over 80%. The Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in the region has been working diligently to guide and supervise the agricultural activities during this season.

Tang Yiwu, the director of the Planting Industry and Pesticide Management Division of the Autonomous Region’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, stated that the corn harvest in Lengliang District and other areas has been completed. The agricultural and rural departments in Xinjiang have taken simultaneous measures to guide and supervise the harvesting process, including inspection and maintenance of machinery and equipment. To ensure efficient autumn grain harvesting, information on machinery supply and demand, as well as harvest time, operation progress, and weather changes, has been promptly released.

Various forms of service and guidance work have also been provided to help farmers manage their fields during the harvest period. Localized guidance and technical services have been offered, along with disaster prevention and reduction measures, to ensure a good year-round grain harvest.

Corn is the main autumn grain crop in Xinjiang, accounting for about 90% of the total harvestable area. Increasing corn production is crucial to achieving the national grain production capacity improvement goal of 100 billion kilograms. This year, Xinjiang has focused on improving grain production capacity and yield, especially for corn. Through the conversion of scientific and technological advancements into actual output, corn yields continue to see breakthroughs.

See also  Committee wants to have PEGEL's emails restored | > - News

As of now, the region’s autumn grain harvest is in sight, and the corn yield per unit area has significantly increased. It is expected that the total grain output for the year will exceed 20 million tons (40 billion catties), an increase of over 2 million tons (4 billion catties) compared to the previous year.

The acquisition of the harvested grain is also progressing rapidly. Various enterprises in Xinjiang have purchased more than 4.4 million tons of corn, surpassing 60% of the purchase progress.

Grain and material reserve departments at all levels in the region are actively optimizing services for farmers and enterprises. They have published autumn grain purchase policies and price information, promoting scheduled purchases and guiding farmers to sell their grain at the most opportune time and price. Strict law enforcement and supervision in the market ensure the order of the grain market and protect the interests of farmers.

With the autumn grain harvest in its final stages, Xinjiang is poised to have another successful year in terms of grain production. The efforts of the local agricultural departments and farmers have contributed to the region’s agricultural prosperity.

[Editor: Liu Hai]

You may also like

Bundesliga: Watzke before the duel against Bayern: reduce...

LINAFOOT: Etoile du Kivu and OC Renaissance neutralize...

Fake Messages on Social Media Lure Thousands of...

“Road ring in the Once de Noviembre neighborhood...

Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone Established as Northwest...

Ice bathing trend – healthy or dangerous? That’s...

Swiss Tourist Causes Car Accident in Death Valley...

The construction of the Lihula manor vineyard begins

New confrontation between dissidents and the Army in...

2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy