Home News Xinjiang Urumqi high-rise fire kills 10, netizens question epidemic prevention measures – BBC News 中文
News

Xinjiang Urumqi high-rise fire kills 10, netizens question epidemic prevention measures – BBC News 中文

by admin

news/240/cpsprodpb/116B3/production/_127774317_fire2.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/116B3/production/_127774317_fire2.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/116B3/production/_127774317_fire2.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/116B3/production/_127774317_fire2.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/116B3/production/_127774317_fire2.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/116B3/production/_127774317_fire2.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/116B3/production/_127774317_fire2.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/116B3/production/_127774317_fire2.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/116B3/production/_127774317_fire2.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/116B3/production/_127774317_fire2.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Supplied

image captiontext,

Screenshots of videos taken by residents

A fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, China, on Thursday night (November 24). Chinese state media reported that 10 people were killed and nine injured in the fire.

According to reports, the fire was caused by a fire on the wiring board. The fire started on the 15th floor, then spread to the 17th floor, and the smoke spread to the 21st floor.

The fire was extinguished about three hours later, reports said.

Chinese state media reports also said that the Jixiangyuan community where the fire broke out is a low-risk area for the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and residents can go downstairs for activities.

You may also like

Extraordinary services at the station in Padua: arrests...

Sexual violence and ill-treatment for 94% committed by...

The Dardenne brothers tell a scene from Tori...

At the Garda di Ivrea the exhibition on...

Inner Mongolia adds “85+545” to strengthen social management...

Hungary case in the EU Parliament: Brothers of...

Segusino Vas, the gallery will reopen two months...

Savona, dispute in the queue at Monte dei...

Who benefits?Large-scale rush to build square cabins in...

Farewell to Piero De Martin: the sculptor who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy