Xinmin Q&A｜Do the new crown antiviral drugs conflict with diabetes hypoglycemic drugs?

Antiviral therapy is one of the main treatment measures for 2019-nCoV infection. The best time to treat with antiviral drugs is early in the course of the disease, preferably within 5 days of onset. The drug Nematrevir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) has been attracting attention for reducing the risk of hospitalization and death. Since ritonavir has certain interactions with many drugs, many diabetic patients are worried about whether there will be any conflict or interaction between it and the hypoglycemic drugs used daily?

Yu Haoyong, Chief Physician of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism of Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital and Deputy Chairman of the 8th Youth Committee of Diabetes Branch of Shanghai Medical Association, clearly pointed out that,Naimatevir/ritonavir tablets and currently clinically used hypoglycemic drugs, including oral drugs and insulin, insulin analogs, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, etc. conflict. That is to say, daily hypoglycemic treatment is not affected during antiviral treatment.Similarly, there is no conflict between other antiviral drugs such as azvudine and monogravir and hypoglycemic drugs.

Yu Haoyong also said that for severe or critically ill patients, as well as non-severely ill patients, but due to other reasons (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic autoimmune disease) have been using systemic hormones before suffering from the new crown, or clinical symptoms have aggravated, etc. In this case, treatment with glucocorticoids (such as prednisone, dexamethasone, etc.) should be considered. This type of drug will cause blood sugar to rise during use. If the user has diabetes, there may be a sharp rise in blood sugar and even induce diabetic ketosis (DK) or ketoacidosis (DKA). At this time, insulin-based hypoglycemic therapy should be considered. If diabetic patients have symptoms such as markedly elevated blood sugar, nausea, vomiting, or even disturbance of consciousness, they need to be alert to acute complications such as DKA and hyperosmolar syndrome. Electrolyte supplementation and other measures should be taken, and immediate referral to an endocrinologist for further diagnosis and treatment is required. Usually, the course of hormone use is generally more than 5 days. During this period and within a few days of hormone withdrawal, blood sugar changes must be closely monitored.

Yu Haoyong said that poor control of diabetes is usually a risk factor for new crown infection, and poor blood sugar control is associated with poorer outcomes of new crowns.If a diabetic patient is infected with the new coronavirus and has poor appetite and reduced food intake, the dose or frequency of hypoglycemic drugs or insulin should be appropriately reduced, and the frequency of blood sugar monitoring should be increased; Blood sugar, not only to prevent hypoglycemia, but also to prevent complications such as severe hyperglycemia and DKA.

