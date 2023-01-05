Home News Xinmin Q&A｜Do the new crown antiviral drugs conflict with diabetes hypoglycemic drugs? – Mobile Xinmin.com
News

Xinmin Q&A｜Do the new crown antiviral drugs conflict with diabetes hypoglycemic drugs? – Mobile Xinmin.com

by admin
Xinmin Q&A｜Do the new crown antiviral drugs conflict with diabetes hypoglycemic drugs? – Mobile Xinmin.com

Xinmin Q&A｜Do the new crown antiviral drugs conflict with diabetes hypoglycemic drugs?Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Source/Orient IC

Antiviral therapy is one of the main treatment measures for 2019-nCoV infection. The best time to treat with antiviral drugs is early in the course of the disease, preferably within 5 days of onset. The drug Nematrevir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) has been attracting attention for reducing the risk of hospitalization and death. Since ritonavir has certain interactions with many drugs, many diabetic patients are worried about whether there will be any conflict or interaction between it and the hypoglycemic drugs used daily?

Yu Haoyong, Chief Physician of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism of Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital and Deputy Chairman of the 8th Youth Committee of Diabetes Branch of Shanghai Medical Association, clearly pointed out that,Naimatevir/ritonavir tablets and currently clinically used hypoglycemic drugs, including oral drugs and insulin, insulin analogs, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, etc. conflict. That is to say, daily hypoglycemic treatment is not affected during antiviral treatment.Similarly, there is no conflict between other antiviral drugs such as azvudine and monogravir and hypoglycemic drugs.

Yu Haoyong also said that for severe or critically ill patients, as well as non-severely ill patients, but due to other reasons (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic autoimmune disease) have been using systemic hormones before suffering from the new crown, or clinical symptoms have aggravated, etc. In this case, treatment with glucocorticoids (such as prednisone, dexamethasone, etc.) should be considered. This type of drug will cause blood sugar to rise during use. If the user has diabetes, there may be a sharp rise in blood sugar and even induce diabetic ketosis (DK) or ketoacidosis (DKA). At this time, insulin-based hypoglycemic therapy should be considered. If diabetic patients have symptoms such as markedly elevated blood sugar, nausea, vomiting, or even disturbance of consciousness, they need to be alert to acute complications such as DKA and hyperosmolar syndrome. Electrolyte supplementation and other measures should be taken, and immediate referral to an endocrinologist for further diagnosis and treatment is required. Usually, the course of hormone use is generally more than 5 days. During this period and within a few days of hormone withdrawal, blood sugar changes must be closely monitored.

See also  UN Security Council votes to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine situation within 24 hours - Xinhua English.news.cn

Yu Haoyong said that poor control of diabetes is usually a risk factor for new crown infection, and poor blood sugar control is associated with poorer outcomes of new crowns.If a diabetic patient is infected with the new coronavirus and has poor appetite and reduced food intake, the dose or frequency of hypoglycemic drugs or insulin should be appropriately reduced, and the frequency of blood sugar monitoring should be increased; Blood sugar, not only to prevent hypoglycemia, but also to prevent complications such as severe hyperglycemia and DKA.

This project is jointly planned by the Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Municipal Health and Health Commission, thanks to the special funding of the Science and Technology Innovation Action Plan of the Municipal Science and Technology Commission.

Xinmin Evening News reporter Gao Yang

Editor: Xie Wenyun

You may also like

Social housing, the new tender is ready. All...

The 337th Meeting of the Leading Group for...

Ex Ilva, a 5-year-old boy from the Tamburi...

Easy licenses, an organization dismantled: it favored foreigners...

It is rumored that the Shanghai hospital “collapsed”...

The stork is waiting, in Belluno only yesterday...

Good start丨Guangdong anchors high quality and opens a...

Pnrr, the race for 1.1 billion construction sites...

The CCP military personnel secret Li Qiaoming has...

Expert: The more vaccinated, the more susceptible to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy