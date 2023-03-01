Original title: Xinxian Town, Pingbian County launches spring conscription work

Xinxian Township, Pingbian County is mobilizing precisely, actively doing a good job in conscription in the spring of 2023, and encouraging young people of the right age to sign up for the conscription.

The town held a conscription work deployment meeting in time to clarify the schedule and tasks of conscription work. The main leaders of the town party and government took the lead in grasping the conscription work into the town-level “red and black list” management, and notified the registration status of each village committee every day. The recruitment work of the village committees is tracked throughout the process; every week, the regular work meeting of the town party and government team is used as an opportunity to analyze and judge the conscription work;

The town adopts a combination of online and offline methods to carry out various forms of publicity activities. It uses the village emergency broadcast to play the recruitment audio, and uses the QQ group and WeChat group to actively forward the county’s military recruitment promotional video and precautions before the military recruitment medical examination; organize village group cadres, The members of the village work team studied the conscription policy, found out the number of young people of the right age, especially college graduates, college students, and senior technicians and above. “style” precise mobilization work.

According to the needs and thoughts of young recruits, the town helps young people of the right age to carefully calculate the “political account”, “economic account”, “success account” and “employment account” of joining the army. Establish a WeChat group for enlistment and registration work, and release conscription policy information and medical examination precautions in a timely manner. Adopt Han and Miao “bilingual” to publicize the conscription policy, and interpret the various policies of conscription in place. Do a good job in the first and second batch of medical examinations for college graduates throughout the process. Focusing on the appeals of recruited youths and parents’ doubts, we have carried out solid and detailed enlistment security services in advance, and visited more than 200 families of recruited youths through online and offline methods, effectively solving the confusion of some recruited youths and their parents who are not familiar with the situation, unclear policies, and difficult to support .

In addition, the town’s Disciplinary Committee and honest conscription supervisors participated in the entire process of conscription, and supervised the conscription work at all times and throughout the process. Strictly implement the conscription publicity system, publicize the hotlines for reporting clean conscription work, and actively accept supervision from all walks of life. Strictly follow policies and systems, resolutely implement the regulations on clean and honest conscription, do not use conscription to seek illegitimate interests, do not ask for gifts if you do not eat, do not ask for bribes, do not ask for cards if you do not eat, do not engage in black-box operations, and ensure that conscription is transparent and clean. Send outstanding young people to the army. (Luo Baoyun, Yin Yingxue)