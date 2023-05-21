Xiong’an’s relocation was resisted Analysis: In the end, it will still be “unfinished” | Xiong’an Relocation | Unfinished | Xiong’an New District | Xiong’an

The Xiongan New Area established by Xi Jinping, after six years of emptiness and lack of popularity, welcomed Xi and his political cronies a few days ago. Some analysts pointed out that Xi’s high-profile inspection of the lineup shows that he wants to ensure that Xiong’an, which he personally directs and deploys, does not have a “unfinished end.” However, some of Xi’s speeches in recent days when he urged Beijing institutions to complete the “relaxation and relocation” revealed the concealed information: the relocation plan was resisted. Some analysts pointed out that the Xiong’an project still cannot escape the “unfinished” ending in the end.

The Chinese Communist Party has officially positioned the Xiong’an New Area as a “centralized place for Beijing’s non-capital functions to be released.” Some institutions based in Beijing will move to Xiong’an one after another. Therefore, as soon as the Xi Jinping authorities waved their hands, the selected institutions and people in Beijing will be moved and forced to relocate.

In a recent speech, Xi Jinping warned the relevant organizations, “You can’t rely on your own likes and dislikes, and those that need to be moved must be moved.” Secondary units, etc., are added while dissolving.”

At the same time, Xi Jinping reassured that in terms of policies and measures, it will ensure that the evacuated units and personnel enjoy real benefits.

Overseas commentators pointed out that Xi’s speech inadvertently revealed a reality, that is, Beijing’s institutions and schools are changing their tricks and softly resisting the relocation to Xiongan New Area.

Current commentator Li Linyi analyzed that Xi urged the “second batch of headquarters and second- and third-tier subsidiaries of state-owned enterprises in Beijing that have initiated the evacuation process” to move to Xiongan New Area as soon as possible. This shows that Xishi’s relocation is extremely important, but the actual effect is very poor, and Beijing institutions are resisting in various ways. Not only was there resistance, but the “rebound was still very strong,” so that Xi was forced to openly use economic interests to buy.

Li Linyi said that official media reports mentioned that the headquarters of some central enterprises that were arranged to relocate from Beijing are still under construction, which shows that the Xiongan project is unfinished.

In March of this year, there was news that the Beijing authorities asked four universities including China University of Geosciences and Beijing Jiaotong University to be the first to evacuate to Xiongan. However, three of the universities issued a statement on the same day, April 2, that they would implement “one school, two districts, coordinated development”, keeping the original campus in Beijing and building a new campus in Xiong’an.

Why are enterprises, institutions and schools in Beijing unwilling to relocate to Xiongan? Some people believe that the site selection of Xiongan New Area obviously violates the market rules.

Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and geographer Lu Dao Dao once said that the site selection of Xiong’an New Area does not conform to the macroscopic flow of China’s economic factors “from west to east”, and it is difficult to attract factors that are conducive to industrial development. Moreover, Hebei Province does not have megacities with strong economic strength to lead the economic development of the province. In comparison, the existing Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone, Yizhuang Development Zone, Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Zone, and Binhai New Area in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region have significantly more favorable development conditions.

In this regard, Voice of America analyzed that under the aforementioned background, the Beijing authorities moved against the market and forced Beijing’s various institutions to relocate only with strong government will and administrative capabilities, which will inevitably touch the core interests of many people. Some progress may be made in the initial stage, but over time, the suppressed internal laws of the market will inevitably “resist”. In the end, the project of Xiong’an New District is likely to be anticlimactic, or become an unfinished project.

