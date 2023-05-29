Xtract One Technologies Announces Resignation of Victoria Calvert as Director

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtract One

Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAC) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced that effective May 26, 2023, Victoria Calvert resigned from her role as

director of the Company. Ms. Calvert has been with the Company as a board member since 2019, serving as Chair of the Governance and Nomination Committee.

“On behalf of Xtract One’s Board of Directors, management team and staff, I would like to thank Victoria for all her efforts and guidance over the years. We wish Victoria every success in the

future,” said Peter Van der Gracht, Chairman of the Board of Directors.