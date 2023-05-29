Home » Xtract One Technologies Announces Resignation of Victoria Calvert as Director
News

Xtract One Technologies Announces Resignation of Victoria Calvert as Director

by admin
Xtract One Technologies Announces Resignation of Victoria Calvert as Director

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtract One
Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAC) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced that effective May 26, 2023, Victoria Calvert resigned from her role as
director of the Company. Ms. Calvert has been with the Company as a board member since 2019, serving as Chair of the Governance and Nomination Committee.

“On behalf of Xtract One’s Board of Directors, management team and staff, I would like to thank Victoria for all her efforts and guidance over the years. We wish Victoria every success in the
future,” said Peter Van der Gracht, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

See also  Lexmann reacts to Macron's visit to China: the EU needs a confident and principled foreign policy | Company | .a week

You may also like

45 percent agree that Palmer’s departure from the...

MORE THAN 500 DRIVERS FINED FOR THE ROAD...

Eight members of the Farc dissidents fall in...

They clarify that the Public Procurement Law does...

Why is sleep apnea in childhood associated with...

Taufkirchen creates more space for the youngest

Why the government is accommodating the recession

Announcement of players for the camp starting from...

To prison involved in the theft of hydrocarbons...

Boron One Reports AGM Results

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy