In August of this year, Lantian County was identified by the Ministry of Public Security as a key area listed in the “Hundred Days Action” for public security crackdowns in summer. Through the joint efforts of the provincial, municipal and county-level public security organs, Lantian County has achieved a year-on-year decrease in 110 criminal and public security police situations, and the “two drops and one increase” in the ranking of social security satisfaction rates.

On the same day, Xu Datong went to the Lantian County Public Security Bureau and Wenji Road Police Station respectively to learn more about the situation of the criminal security police and the progress of the rectification work. Xu Datong emphasized that it is necessary to improve the political position, put the “Hundred Days Action” into the overall planning of the province’s work, adhere to problem-oriented, goal-oriented, dare to take real hardships, launch concentrated attacks, and set higher standards and stricter requirements. , and more practical measures to ensure that all deployments of the “Hundred Days Action” are implemented. It is necessary to innovate the use of the “Fengqiao + Township Covenant” policing model, and solidly carry out large-scale investigation and mediation of conflicts and disputes to ensure continuous and stable social order. It is necessary to further promote the work of “scientific classification, precise policy implementation, catching up and surpassing” and “going down to the grass-roots level to solve problems and implement practical and strict supervision”, persistently change the style of work, establish a new style, and promote the continuous improvement of the style of work.(Reporter: Huo Haipeng)