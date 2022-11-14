Xu Jianguo emphasized at the report meeting on the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China by the provincial united front system

Deeply study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and contribute to the revitalization and development of Longjiang

On the 14th, the Heilongjiang Provincial Direct United Front System to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a lecture report in Harbin. Xu Jianguo, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Minister of the United Front Work Department, and Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference Party Group, delivered a speech.

Xu Jianguo profoundly expounded the significance and themes of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the significance of the past five years of work and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years, the world outlook and methodology of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and promoting China with Chinese-style modernization. The mission and task of the great rejuvenation of the nation, the important requirement of leading the great social revolution with great self-revolution, the era requirement of united struggle, the task layout of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, the new deployment and new requirements for the united front work, etc. In-depth presentation reading.

Xu Jianguo emphasized that the united front of the province should take the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as its primary political task at present and in the future. The decisive significance of this is to strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, achieve the “two maintenances”, and enhance the political consciousness of “being in the far north, with the heart to the Party Central Committee”. Focusing on the implementation of the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must give full play to the advantages of the United Front’s talent pool and intensive intelligence, unite and lead the majority of United Front members, and think together in scientifically planning development ideas, promoting high-quality development, and serving and safeguarding people’s livelihood. Let’s do it together. It is necessary to benchmark the decision-making and deployment of the Party’s 20th National Congress on the United Front Work, in accordance with the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, identify the focus and growth points of the United Front work, effectively strengthen the Party’s leadership over the United Front work, and promote the innovative development of the United Front work in the new era. Make the United Front work in Longjiang in the new era more outstanding, and promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to be effective in the United Front. (Reporter Sang Lei)

