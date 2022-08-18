Xu Jianguo emphasized at the non-party forum

Deeply understand the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference

Give full play to the effectiveness of the new party system

On the morning of the 18th, a non-party forum was held in Harbin. The meeting further learned the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference, especially the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping. Xu Jianguo, member of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, Minister of the United Front Work Department, and Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference Party Group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

At the meeting, Gu Zhenchun, Chairman of the Provincial Committee of the Democratic Revolutionary Committee, Li Fusheng, Vice Chairman of the Democratic League Provincial Committee, Fang Chuanlong, Chairman of the Democratic National Construction Association Provincial Committee, Zhang Xianyou, Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Provincial Committee, Ma Liqun, Chairman of the Agricultural and Workers Party Provincial Committee, and Jiusan Society Provincial Committee Chairman Pang Da, Zhang Haihua, Chairman of the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce, and Fu Daobin, a representative of non-partisan persons, delivered speeches respectively.

Xu Jianguo pointed out that on the 100th anniversary of the United Front policy proposed by the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China convened the Central United Front Work Conference, which is of milestone significance.

Xu Jianguo emphasized that the provincial committees of the democratic parties, provincial federations of industry and commerce, and representatives of non-party affiliations should fully, accurately and comprehensively understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on doing a good job in the party’s united front work in the new era, and deeply understand the important magic weapon role of the united front. Grasp the historical position and important mission of the patriotic united front in the new era, deeply understand the essential requirements of the united front, accurately grasp the fundamentals of strengthening the leadership of the Communist Party of China over the united front work, and solidly promote the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference to be effective in the Longjiang United Front.

Xu Jianguo hopes that the provincial committees of the democratic parties, the provincial federations of industry and commerce and representatives of non-party affiliations will actively study, publicize and implement the spirit of the meeting, adhere to the development and improvement of China‘s new political party system, actively perform their duties, and always resonate with the development of Longjiang. , to contribute to the revitalization of Longjiang, continuously demonstrate the advantages and characteristics of my country’s new party system, promote the vigorous development of the united front and multi-party cooperation, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. (Reporter Sang Lei)

