Xu Qin and Liang Huiling Lead Efforts to Fight Typhoon ‘Kanu’ at Provincial Conference

Xu Qin, the Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, underscored the importance of being well-prepared and ready to combat the upcoming typhoon “Kanu” during the provincial flood control and typhoon video dispatch conference. The conference aimed to implement the directives of General Secretary Xi Jinping on flood prevention and disaster relief and adhere to the principle of putting people’s lives and safety first.

Liang Huiling, the deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and governor of the province, provided work arrangements during the conference. The leaders present at the meeting included Zhang Anshun, Wang Yixin, He Liangjun, Yu Hongtao, Yu Jian, Li Yi, and Xu Xiangguo. Various departments and cities in the province reported on their relevant work in flood control and typhoon prevention.

The meeting highlighted the current flood situation and the approaching typhoon “Kanu.” As the affected areas from both events overlap, it is imperative for all departments to prioritize the safety and protection of people’s lives. The meeting urged strict adherence to the highest standards, strictest requirements, and fastest speed in flood control and typhoon prevention efforts to minimize losses and ensure the safety of the population.

To achieve this, the meeting emphasized the need for enhanced monitoring, early warning systems, and forecasting to closely track the path of “Kanu.” Key areas such as critical watersheds, densely populated areas, and regions prone to geological disasters should be the focus of attention. Timely release of early warning information and the implementation of technical measures were also stressed.

In terms of relocation and evacuation, the meeting stressed the importance of decisively transferring people at risk, particularly in high-risk areas such as those with overlapping rainfall and susceptible to forest and mountainous disasters. The meeting also called for heightened inspection and elimination of risk targets, particularly reservoirs and dams.

In addition to flood prevention, the meeting emphasized the need to strengthen typhoon prevention measures. This entails reinforcing high-altitude buildings, outdoor billboards, and tower cranes and addressing any potential risks and hazards promptly. Furthermore, it highlighted the importance of ensuring an adequate supply of materials for flood and typhoon prevention, coordinating emergency rescue forces, and prioritizing the safety of troops and grassroots cadres.

After the disasters have passed, the meeting stressed the orderly restoration of production and daily life. This includes repairing damaged infrastructure, providing disaster relief funds and materials promptly, resettling and relocating the affected population, ensuring their livelihood, and organizing post-disaster reconstruction. The meeting also emphasized the need to focus on health and epidemic prevention, market stability, and maintaining overall social stability.

To effectively manage these tasks, the meeting called for unified command, overall planning, and the compacting of responsibilities among various departments and levels. It emphasized the crucial role of grassroots party organizations and members and the importance of military-local coordination and regional cooperation.

The conference was attended by the main responsible comrades from the relevant departments and units directly under the provincial government. Branch venues were also set up in each city and county.

