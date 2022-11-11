Xu Qin emphasized at the video conference of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and the Provincial Headquarters

Completely, accurately and fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee

Concentrate on winning the battle of epidemic prevention and control

Hu Changsheng made work deployment and Wang Zhijun participated

On the afternoon of November 11, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Head of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, presided over a video conference of the leading group and the provincial headquarters. He emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, follow the work deployment of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, unswervingly adhere to the people first and life first, and unswervingly implement the “foreign defense import, The general strategy of “Internal Rebound Prevention”, unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, conscientiously implement the “Twenty” measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and protect people’s lives to the greatest extent possible. health, minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions.

Hu Changsheng, commander-in-chief of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, made work arrangements. Wang Zhijun, Zhang Anshun, Zhang Wei, Shen Ying, Xu Jianguo, Wang Yixin, Yang Bo, He Liangjun, Yu Hongtao, Li Haitao, Sun Dongsheng, Yu Jian and Li Yi attended the meeting. Fu Wei, head of the working group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council to Heilongjiang, attended the meeting at the Suihua branch.

The meeting pointed out that the current epidemic situation is still complex and severe, and leading cadres at all localities and departments at all levels must fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and fully realize that optimizing and adjusting prevention and control measures is not about relaxing prevention and control, let alone letting go and “laying down”. We must adhere to “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe”, and the requirements of “early, fast, strict, meticulous” and “nine early” must be implemented, and the current epidemic disposal and epidemic prevention and control work this winter and next spring must be firmly grasped. Grab it carefully.

The meeting emphasized that we must concentrate our efforts on fighting the epidemic in key areas and eliminate the epidemic in local areas as soon as possible. Adapt to the rapid spread of the virus, adhere to the principle of “fast system”, improve the efficiency of nucleic acid detection, flow investigation, transfer and isolation, etc., to achieve early detection, do not hesitate, and quickly deal with it, find the source of infection as quickly as possible, and cut off the chain of transmission. Take more resolute and decisive measures to focus on tackling tough problems, strictly control key groups of people, key places, and key areas, and focus on epidemic prevention and control in campuses, ports, industrial parks, enterprises, nursing homes, and prisons, and resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic. .

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control, and actively and steadily optimize and adjust prevention and control measures. In contrast to the “Twenty” measures for optimizing prevention and control work, we should refine and implement them one by one, resolutely oppose irresponsible attitudes, resolutely overcome formalism and bureaucracy, and resolutely put an end to “simplification”, “one size fits all”, and “layers of overweight”. Comprehensively improve the accuracy and effectiveness of prevention and control work. Improve multi-channel monitoring, early warning and multi-point triggering mechanisms, and implement personnel training, material reserves, and actual combat drills, and comprehensively improve the ability to prevent and control emergency response. We will do a good job in the implementation of the bailout and benefit-for-enterprise policy, strengthen the guarantee of supply of living materials, effectively meet the needs of various people’s livelihood, and make every effort to maintain the normal production and living order.

The meeting emphasized that leading cadres at all levels in all localities and departments should strengthen their responsibilities, enhance their fighting skills, and further consolidate and implement the “quartet of responsibilities.” The main leaders of the party and government at all levels must be responsible for guarding the soil and take command from the front. The epidemic prevention command system at all levels must always be in an active state, so that they are on duty, efficient in operation, and effective in execution. The competent departments and units of each industry should take good care of their own doors, To manage their own people, the Discipline Inspection Commission and the supervision department must supervise and inspect strictly and meticulously, and the publicity department must do a good job in publicity and guidance and policy interpretation, so as to effectively form a strong synergy of mass prevention and control.

The meeting is held in the form of a video conference. The responsible comrades of the relevant units directly in the province attended the meeting at the main venue. Each city (prefecture), county (city, district) has branch venues. (Source: Heilongjiang Daily reporter Cao Zhongyi, Li Guoyu, photography Shao Guoliang)

