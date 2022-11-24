Xu Qin emphasized at the opening ceremony of the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for major leading cadres at the provincial management level

Comprehensive study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Write a new chapter in Longjiang with new responsibilities and new actions

Hu Changsheng hosted Huang Jiansheng and Wang Zhijun attended

On November 24, a special seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held at the Party School of the Provincial Party Committee for the main leading cadres at the provincial level. Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly support the “two establishments”, faithfully practice the “two maintenances”, and guide all tasks with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Strive to write a new chapter in the comprehensive construction of Longjiang, a modern socialist country.

Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Hu Changsheng presided over the opening ceremony, Huang Jiansheng, Wang Zhijun and other provincial leaders attended.

Xu Qin pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a milestone meeting in the history of the Party. It has pointed out the direction for the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to comprehensively build a socialist modern country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It has established a guideline for action. Studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and in the future. It is related to the cause of the party and the country, the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the revitalization of Northeast China and Heilongjiang. High-quality development. Leading cadres at all levels must learn one step first, learn one level deeper, deeply understand the historical logic, theoretical logic, and practical logic contained in the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, accurately grasp the core essentials, enrich the connotation, and practical requirements, and earnestly achieve what they have learned. Enlightenment, gain from learning, and success from learning, lead the province to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to go deep and solid.

Xu Qin emphasized that it is necessary to learn the political character of being absolutely loyal to the core, and to resolutely safeguard the core of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the entire party as the greatest politics and the greatest overall situation of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political integrity. Execution ability, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and demonstrate loyalty and responsibility with the results of Longjiang revitalization and development. It is necessary to learn the firm consciousness armed with scientific theories, adhere to the “two combinations”, grasp the “six must adhere to”, deeply understand the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and use it more consciously to guide practice and promote work , Transform the party’s innovative theory into a powerful force to promote comprehensive revitalization. It is necessary to learn the forging strength to shoulder the mission and task, focus on the central task of the party, anchor the future development goals, solidly promote the “eight revitalization”, accelerate the construction of “six Longjiang”, and use the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Longjiang as a comprehensive Make greater contributions to building a powerful modern socialist country. It is necessary to learn the self-confidence and responsibility to promote the revival of a strong country, benchmark the various strategic deployments of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, give full play to our province’s advantages in science and education, industry, resources, ecology, and location, and accelerate the construction of a high-level scientific and technological innovation system. Modernize the industrial system, accelerate reform and opening up, resolutely shoulder the major political responsibility of maintaining the country’s “five major security”, accelerate development, demonstrate performance, and achieve new breakthroughs in serving the national strategy. We must learn the sobriety and persistence to be brave in self-revolution, lead the great social revolution with great self-revolution, adhere to the principle of strictness unwaveringly, make solid progress in comprehensively and strictly governing the party, persevere in upright discipline and anti-corruption, and strive to build a diligent and honest Longjiang. We must learn the spiritual motivation to unite and struggle together, keep in mind the “three musts”, be concerned about the “big country”, give full play to the party’s leadership and political advantages, unite and gather the strength of all parties, pool the wisdom of all parties, achieve great things with struggle, and strive for success with hard work. win the future.

This special seminar lasted for five days, and adopted a combination of online and offline methods, and the main leading cadres at the provincial management and department levels participated. (Reporter Li Guoyu photographed by Shao Guoliang)

(Editors in charge: Yu Yang, Li Zhongshuang)