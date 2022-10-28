Xu Qin emphasized at the video dispatch meeting of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and the Provincial Headquarters

News from our newspaper on the 27th (reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu) On the evening of October 27, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Leader of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, presided over a video scheduling meeting of the leading group and the Provincial Headquarters. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control, and unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense against import, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” , to implement the requirements of “early, fast, strict, meticulous” and “nine early”, coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, quickly eliminate the epidemic in some areas, resolutely hold the bottom line of no large-scale rebound, and create a favorable environment for economic and social development.

Hu Changsheng, commander-in-chief of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, made work arrangements, and Zhang Anshun, Zhang Wei, Shen Ying, Xu Jianguo, Wang Yixin, Yang Bo, Sun Dongsheng, and Li Yi attended the meeting. Suihua City, Heihe City and Shuangcheng District of Harbin City reported relevant work.

The meeting pointed out that the current epidemic situation in our province is still complex and severe, and leading cadres at all levels in all localities and departments must always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, and effectively implement epidemic prevention and control measures in place. First, stick to problem orientation. All localities should conscientiously summarize and study, learn from experience and lessons, fill in the shortcomings and loopholes, and comprehensively strengthen the command system, nucleic acid testing, epidemiological screening, transfer and isolation, key population management, social control, medical treatment, material supply, public opinion handling, etc. aspect ability. Second, we must stick to the defense. Block the transmission chain of the epidemic to prevent importation, scientifically delineate the encirclement to prevent the spread, guard the regional borders to prevent spillover, maintain a high degree of vigilance to prevent lax thinking, implement protective measures to prevent cross-infection, insist on taking precautionary measures to prevent insufficient preparations, and effectively build various channels for epidemic prevention and control. line of defense. Third, we must insist on making fast with fast. To achieve fast nucleic acid detection, fast information push, fast flow screening, fast transfer and isolation, to deal with the rapid spread of the virus, and eliminate the epidemic in local areas in the shortest time. Fourth, we must adhere to precise prevention and control. For key locations such as ports, “two stations and one service”, key places such as hospitals, schools, and supermarkets, key groups such as medical personnel, truck drivers, and sanitation workers, and key industries such as farmer’s markets and cold-chain logistics, time-sharing by grade and classification shall be adopted. Control measures, improve the level of precise prevention and control, minimize the risk of imported transmission, and reduce the impact on economic and social development.

The meeting emphasized that all localities, departments and units should strengthen organizational leadership, implement the “four responsibilities”, and use the “four systems” to grasp the epidemic prevention and control work strictly and strictly, meticulously, and practically. The command system at all levels must operate efficiently, forming an epidemic prevention and control pattern of flat command, linkage between provinces, cities and counties, and the province’s “one game of chess”; all localities must adhere to the responsibility of defending their territory and fulfill their territorial responsibilities for epidemic prevention and control; industry departments must adhere to management The industry must manage epidemic prevention and take responsibility for industry supervision; all departments and units must fulfill their main responsibilities, be optimistic about their own departments, and manage their own people; organizational departments must discover and select cadres in the battle against epidemic prevention and control; The Commission for Discipline Inspection and supervision departments should strengthen daily supervision and special inspections, and truly promote the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures with strict requirements, solid work styles, and iron discipline.

The meeting is held in the form of a video conference. The responsible comrades of the relevant units directly under the provincial government attended the meeting at the main venue. Each city (prefecture), county (city, district) has branch venues.