Xu Qin emphasized at the video dispatch meeting of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and the Provincial Headquarters

News from our newspaper on the 27th (reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu)On the morning of the 27th, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Leader of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, presided over the video scheduling meeting of the leading group and the provincial headquarters. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, fully implement the work deployment of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, adhere to the people first, life first, adhere to external defense input, internal defense rebound, adhere to dynamic clearing, scientific and accurate Efficiently implement epidemic prevention and control measures, quickly eliminate local epidemics, fully curb the spread and spillover, resolutely win this round of epidemic prevention and control, and welcome the party’s 20th anniversary with a safe and stable social environment and solid and effective epidemic prevention and control results. Great victory held.

Hu Changsheng, commander-in-chief of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, made work arrangements. Zhang Anshun, Zhang Wei, Shen Ying, Xu Jianguo, Wang Yixin, Yang Bo, Li Yugang, He Liangjun, Yu Hongtao, Sun Dongsheng, Yu Jian and Li Yi attended the meeting. Daqing and Heihe cities reported on epidemic prevention and control work.

The meeting pointed out that the current global epidemic continues to spread widely, the domestic epidemic is still running at a high level, and the local epidemic in our province has not been effectively controlled. Leading cadres at all levels in all localities and departments must recognize the complexity and severity of epidemic prevention and control with a clearer mind, resolutely overcome paralyzing thoughts and flukes, work hard and do their jobs at home, and promptly investigate hidden dangers, plug loopholes, and make up for it. We must effectively build a solid dam that “prevents input from outside and anti-rebound from inside”.

The meeting emphasized that more decisive measures should be taken to resolutely curb the spillover of local epidemics. The areas where the epidemic has occurred must be scientifically judged, targeted, and dealt with decisively, so as to be resolute, refined, redoubled, and effective, strengthen the all-round management and control of key groups, key areas, and key periods, and adhere to fast control. Quickly, speed up the detection, flow adjustment, push, control, isolation, and transfer speed, shorten the encirclement in the shortest time, fish out the source of infection, cut off the chain of transmission, eliminate risk points, quickly extinguish local epidemics, and resolutely curb the spread of spillovers.

The meeting emphasized the need to strengthen social epidemic control with a tighter line of defense. We will implement the requirements of “early, fast, accurate, strict and meticulous”, continue to do a good job in the normal management and control of border port cities, strengthen closed-loop management of personnel in high-risk positions, strictly check the trajectory of people arriving and returning from medium and high-risk areas, and increase the frequency of nucleic acid testing for key populations to strictly prevent the import of epidemics. Comprehensively prevent the risk of transmission caused by the flow of people, increase the management and control of places where people flow in scenic spots, hotels, supermarkets, and transportation stations, strictly manage the flow of people during holidays, and strengthen the precise prevention and control of the epidemic in rural areas during the autumn harvest. Hidden risks. Strengthen the epidemic prevention and control on campus, do a good job in health risk screening before returning to school, nucleic acid testing and screening after entering the school, and strictly prevent the epidemic from entering the campus. Give play to the monitoring and early warning role of sentinel sites such as medical institutions, fever clinics, and pharmacies, and establish and improve the triggering mechanism of the epidemic to ensure early detection and small control. Improve the prevention and control plan and emergency response plan, do a good job in the reserve of materials and personnel, and firmly grasp the initiative of epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to shoulder the responsibility of epidemic prevention and control with a more rigorous style. The provincial headquarters must make overall planning and coordination in place, the party committees and governments at all levels must be in place with “three-level guarantees”, the main leading cadres must rely on the front command in place, the industry competent departments must be in place with division of labor and responsibilities, and the discipline inspection, supervision and other departments must supervise and inspect in place. The high-level media should carry out publicity and guidance in place, implement the “quartet responsibility”, and effectively improve the judgment, organization, command, and coordination of leading cadres at all levels, and truly form a flat command, provincial, city and county linkages, and the whole province is a game of chess. Control pattern.

The meeting is held in the form of a video conference. The responsible comrades of the relevant units directly in the province attended the meeting at the main venue. Each city (region) has branch venues.