Xu Qin: Resolutely implement the work deployment of the Party Central Committee to carry out theme education with high standards and high quality

Xu Qin presided over the first meeting of the provincial party committee to study and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Resolutely implement the work deployment of the Party Central Committee

Carry out good theme education with high standards and high quality

Wang Zhijun attended

On April 17, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Leader of the Education Leading Group for Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, presided over the first meeting of the leading group to conscientiously implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s work conference on the theme of education in the Central Committee The important speech on the meeting and the spirit of the important instructions on thematic education during the inspection in Guangdong Province, reviewing the work plan of the comrades of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee to give special party lectures and the arrangement of investigation and research work, the special study plan of the Provincial Party Committee Theoretical Learning Center Group, the working rules of the leading group and other documents , listen to the report on the progress of the province’s theme education, and study and deploy key tasks for the next step.

Xu Qin presided over the first meeting of the provincial party committee to study and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Wang Zhijun, executive deputy leader of the leading group, Zhang Wei, Yang Bo, He Liangjun and Yu Hongtao, deputy leaders attended the meeting. Zhang Yazhong attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that since the launch of the first batch of themed education in our province, various tasks have been advanced in an orderly manner and have achieved a good start. We must adhere to high standards and strict requirements, and use more powerful measures to coordinate theoretical study, investigation and research, and promote development. , Review and rectify, and promote thematic education to go deep and solid. Party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres in the province must improve their political positions, conscientiously implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, benchmark the work deployment of the Party Central Committee, fully implement the requirements of the Fourth Central Steering Group, and keep the theme education in the right direction , firmly support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, implement the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, so as to combine learning and doing, investigate and correct, and ensure that The province’s theme education has achieved solid results.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen ideological guidance, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to learn with faith, emotion, and responsibility, implement personal study plans, strengthen concentrated study and seminars, give good lectures on special topics, and do a good job in studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new ideas. The deepening, internalization, and transformation of the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the era should comprehensively and systematically grasp the basic viewpoints and scientific systems, understand and grasp the worldview and methodology contained in them, and adhere to and well use the standpoints and methods that run through them. It is necessary to pay attention to practical results, solidly carry out large-scale research activities of “observing the facts, finding good strategies, solving problems, and promoting revitalization”, and promote party members and cadres to focus on promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Longjiang and the needs and expectations of the people and market players. Field, multi-dimensional, and multi-level investigation and research, using the party’s innovative theory to study new situations and solve new problems. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, implement the requirements of “studying, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying while learning”, identify and verify outstanding problems, refine the target tasks of rectification, carry out in-depth special rectification, and promote problem solving, so that the people can truly feel the reality effectiveness.

The meeting emphasized that thematic education is a major event related to the overall situation, with tight time, heavy tasks and high requirements. The leading group and its office must play a good role in taking the lead in overall planning and coordination. Party committees (party groups) at all levels must resolutely shoulder the main responsibilities, and member units must shoulder their own responsibilities and cooperate closely to form a joint force; the provincial party committee tour guidance group must Adhere to strict supervision and practical guidance, answer the same questions with the units under guidance, discover problems in a timely manner, promote problem solving, and refrain from formalism and bureaucracy; propaganda departments at all levels must carry out theme education and publicity in all directions and from multiple angles to create high-standard and high-quality development Good atmosphere for theme education.

Members of the leading group, etc. attended the meeting. (Source: Heilongjiang Daily reporter Cao Zhongyi and Shao Guoliang)

(Editors in charge: Wang Sidi, Li Zhongshuang)