Xu Zhenzhi returns to the semiconductor industry with solid skills

Xu Zhenzhi, a fighter in the foreign capital circle, moved from the semiconductor industry to foreign capital in 2005. He spent 17 years as a legal person and impressed the market with his vision for TSMC. In 2022, he briefly transferred to a hedge fund. The general manager of the Taiwan region of a semiconductor equipment company has returned to the semiconductor industry he loves.

In fact, Xu Zhenzhi’s career has not been smooth sailing. He recalled that in 2005, he left the Science Park and joined JP Morgan Securities. He entered the financial field with his professional knowledge in the industry. In 2008, he transferred to the investment banking department. The main content of work was customer relationship management. The financial tsunami, because the youngest son was born at that time, made him deeply understand the pressure of survival. Xu Zhenzhi even once worked as a freelancer in the research industry. Fortunately, in 2010, there was a vacancy in the semiconductor research unit of Citigroup Global Securities, and he had the opportunity to devote 12 years of youth to Citigroup Global. His solid fundamental research skills have repeatedly affected the international market. The capital layout has made countless military exploits.

Taking TSMC, the most important foundry leader in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, as an example, Xu Zhenzhi upgraded his attitude from optimistic to strongly optimistic in March 2019. At that time, when TSMC’s stock price was 230 yuan, he called out TSMC’s reasonable stock price of 300 yuan, with “five years The expectation is that TSMC’s stock price has doubled in just one and a half years, not counting cash dividends. The capital gains alone will directly meet the standard 100% return. Xu Zhenzhi’s wave of market-leading operations has so far been talked about by the buying legal person Dao, jointly and severally, after TSMC started the big market, Xu Zhenzhi often put forward new ideas, which also led to the movement of institutional legal person funds.

Pushing back the time further, recalling that he joined Citigroup Global Securities to take over semiconductor research in 2010, and when he started the fundamental research of TSMC, Xu Zhenzhi said bluntly: Traditional thinking does not work, TSMC is going to go through a technological cycle! At that time, TSMC’s stock price was less than 60 yuan, and it started to be launched in 2011. It can be seen that Xu Zhenzhi’s research style has a long-term vision and does not dance with short-term fluctuations in the market. It has been consistent for many years.

Breaking away from the research work in the financial circle that he has been familiar with for many years, facing a new chapter in his career when he returns to Zhuke to serve as the general manager of a foreign semiconductor equipment company in Taiwan, Xu Zhenzhi said that he used to start as an engineer and then get involved in marketing and business. His semiconductor company focuses on technology and business. Later, in 2005, he started his career at the research side, focusing on the final financial figures and operating performance. At that time, he often thought about whether it would be possible for him to To make the results of the operation more beautiful?

It is this comprehensive idea of ​​taking into account technology, business, numbers, performance, and management, coupled with Xu Zhenzhi’s decades of hard work in the semiconductor industry, that knocks on the door to join the semiconductor industry again. Looking at the challenges of the new job, Xu Zhenzhi believes that the accumulated experience in the workplace along the way and various role changes have taught him to embrace the mentality of putting himself in his shoes. He hopes to use his research and management experience during the sellside period to simultaneously improve the company’s business, operation and management. , continue to let “small seeds bloom special flowers”.

