September 5th

【13:10】“Xuan Lannuo” is gradually away from the influence of wind and rain in Zhejiang and still needs to be vigilant

At noon on September 5, the super typhoon “Xuanlannuo” turned northeastward and moved in the northeast coast of our province (near 125 degrees east longitude). At 12:00, the center of “Xuan Lan Nuo” is located on the sea about 275 kilometers east of Zhujiajian Island in Zhoushan City, and will move north-east at a speed of 25-30 kilometers per hour.The intensity gradually weakened and gradually moved away from our province starting in the afternoon.

“This means that the influence of ‘Xuanlannuo’ on our province will gradually decrease from south to north.” However, Mao Yanjun, a senior engineer at the Provincial Climate Center, said,The influence of “Xuan Lan Nuo” on our province still exists, and the string of typhoon defense still cannot be relaxed.

For now, coastal winds are still strong. Some parts of the sea surface in the north-central Zhejiang are 10-12, and some parts are 13; the water surface wind force in Hangzhou Bay is 9-11, some parts in northern Zhejiang are 7-9, and the central and southern Zhejiang coastal areas have gusts of 8-9.

In terms of precipitation,Today, Ningbo, Shaoxing, Zhoushan and other places still have moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain, and local heavy rain in Siming Mountains.From 8:00 on the 4th to 8:00 on the 5th, there were 51 towns (streets) with rainfall exceeding 100 mm, 7 exceeding 200 mm, and the largest being 282 mm in Dalan Town, Yuyao City.“The local cumulative rainfall is large, and it is necessary to strengthen the prevention of the delayed impact of secondary disasters such as flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in small watersheds that may be caused by heavy rainfall.”Mao Yanjun said.

According to the forecast of the Provincial Meteorological Observatory, from the 6th to the 9th, our province will be controlled by cold and high pressure, and will usher in a period of rainless and comfortable and cool days. Will the hot weather make a comeback after that? “Temperatures will rise after the typhoon, especially in southwestern Zhejiang, there will be several days of high temperature weather, but the intensity and duration are different from the high temperature in summer. “Mao Yanjun said.

[11:50]Today, northern Zhejiang and the coast still need to guard against strong winds and local rainstorms

At present, “Xuan Lan Nuo” is 255 kilometers east of Zhujiajian Island in Zhejiang Province on the northern part of the East China Sea.Gradually move away from Zhejiang Province this afternoon. However, the wind along the coast of the Yangtze River Delta is still very strong, so don’t let your guard down.Remember to close doors and windows, reduce going out, and pay attention to temporary structures, billboards, etc.Today, northern Zhejiang and the coast still need to guard against strong winds and local heavy rain.From the 6th to the 9th, the weather in Zhejiang Province will be mainly sunny to cloudy. (@Central Meteorological Observatory, @ZhejiangWeather)

[10:32]These places in Zhejiang are listed on the national precipitation and wind speed rankings

As of 10 o’clock today, under the influence of “Xuan Lannuo”, these places are on the list of national precipitation and wind speed. (@zhejiangweather)

【09:00】“Xuan Lannuo” moves faster and its strength gradually weakens

At 9:00 this morning, the center of “Xuanlannuo” was located on the sea about 240 kilometers east of Zhujiajian Island in Zhoushan City, and the intensity remained super typhoon level. Currently,“Xuan Lannuo” moves faster and will move north-east at a speed of 25-30 kilometers per hour, and its intensity will gradually weaken.This morning, it turned to the northeast in the coastal waters of eastern Zhejiang (near 125 degrees east longitude) and gradually moved away from our province.

Affected by this, today the wind force in the East China Sea is 13-16, and the gust of the typhoon center passing the nearby sea area can reach 17 or above. Part of the sea surface in the north-central Zhejiang coast is 10-12, and some parts are 13; the water surface wind force in Hangzhou Bay is 9-11, some parts in northern Zhejiang are 7-9, and the gust in the central and southern Zhejiang coastal areas is 8-9. Today, there are heavy rains and heavy rains in the eastern part of central and northern Zhejiang, among which Ningbo, Shaoxing, Zhoushan and other places still have heavy to heavy rains. The rainfall in Ningbo, Zhoushan, Shaoxing and other places is 50-80 mm in part and 120-150 mm in part.

【08:43】Typhoon “Xuanlannuo” headed north, eastern coastal rainfall weakened

As Typhoon “Xuan Lannuo” continues to head north, today (September 5)Rainfall along the eastern coast will weaken, with local torrential rains in northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, and southeastern Jiangsu, and strong winds at sea.After the typhoon moves northward, many parts of the south will be affected by its outer subsidence airflow. In addition, the subtropical high pressure will strengthen again to control the land.This week, there will be high temperatures in many places from the Sichuan Basin to the Jiangnan area.

Under the influence of its peripheral cloud system, heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in northeastern Zhejiang, eastern Shanghai, southeastern Jiangsu, central and northern Taiwan Island, etc., and local heavy rains (100-248 mm) in Taipei, Zhejiang Shaoxing, Ningbo, Jinhua, etc.; The eastern coast of Fujian, the eastern coast of Zhejiang, Hangzhou Bay, Shanghai, central and southern Jiangsu, and Taiwan Island have experienced gusts of magnitude 6 to 8, and gusts of magnitude 9 to 11 on the eastern coast of Zhejiang and eastern Taiwan Island.

In response to the typhoon, major passenger ferry routes in Ningbo and Zhoushan were suspended yesterday, many scenic spots in Shanghai announced the closure, passenger ships were suspended across the board, and landscape lighting was temporarily suspended across the city. Primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, and off-campus training institutions in Wenzhou, Ningbo and other places were suspended for one day on Monday.

Yesterday morning, under the influence of the cloud system outside the typhoon, there was rain in Weihai, Shandong. (Photo/Song Yongqiang)

As the typhoon “Xuanlannuo” moves to the northeast, the precipitation in the eastern coastal areas will weaken today, and because there is sufficient water vapor on the east side to continuously fling to the land, northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, southeastern Jiangsu, There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, and other places. Among them, there are local heavy rains (50-80 mm) in northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, and southeastern Jiangsu.

at the same time,The strong winds at sea are still strong today.Bashi Strait, the ocean east of Taiwan, the East China Sea, the central and southern Yellow Sea, the waters near the Diaoyu Islands, the Yangtze River Estuary, Hangzhou Bay, the coast of Taiwan Island, northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, eastern Jiangsu and the coast will have strong winds of magnitude 6-9, with gusts of 10 -11 level, including most of the East China Sea, the southern part of the Yellow Sea,The wind force in Hangzhou Bay and the northeastern coast of Zhejiang is 10-12, and the gust is 11-13. The wind force on the sea near the center of “Xuan Lannuo” is 13-16, and the gust can reach 17 and above.

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, “Xuanlannuo” will continue to move rapidly to the northeast, and will transform into an extratropical cyclone and merge with the cold vortex circulation, and its impact on my country will gradually end.

As the typhoon “Xuanlannuo” moves northward, many places in the south will be affected by the downdraft outside the typhoon, and the subtropical high pressure will strengthen again to control the landthis week, there will be high temperatures in many places from the Sichuan Basin to the south of the Yangtze River.

The high temperature range is the widest from Monday to Wednesday this week. The highest temperature in eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, eastern Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, and Hubei will exceed 35 °C, and the local temperature will reach above 38 °C. After that, the high temperature range will shrink, mainly affecting Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi and other places. In big cities, like Changsha, the temperature will be high for 4 consecutive days, and the highest temperature in Chongqing will reach 35℃~36℃ tomorrow. (Zhejiang Weather Network)