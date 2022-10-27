Original title: “Xuelong 2” set off to Antarctica to start China‘s 39th expedition mission

Today (October 26) at 10:00 am, the “Xuelong 2” set sail from the dock of China‘s domestic base for polar expeditions, officially launching China‘s 39th Antarctic expedition.

At 8:00 in the morning, the Waigaoqiao Border Inspection Station deployed police forces to arrive at the terminal in advance, and brought the inspection point to the front line to facilitate the “one-stop settlement” procedures for the crew of Xuelong 2.

At 9:30 in the morning, the scientific expedition personnel and nearly 100 accompanying personnel of the “Xuelong 2” all completed the exit border inspection procedures safely and quickly. The crew walked out of the cabin, boarded the deck, and said goodbye to their relatives and friends.

At ten o’clock in the morning, the “Xuelong 2” officially set off. The Antarctic scientific expedition will be jointly carried out by “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2”. Among them, the “Xuelong” research ship is scheduled to set sail on October 31. The expedition will focus on major scientific issues such as the response and feedback of key sea areas in the Southern Ocean to global climate change, and carry out investigations and researches on atmospheric composition, water environment, sedimentary environment, ecosystems and other related fields. Ice and snow environment monitoring and astronomical observations are carried out along the route.