Source: Photo courtesy of interviewees (the same below)

On the occasion of the 60th “Learn from Lei Feng Memorial Day”, today, Xuhui District held the “Promote the Spirit of Lei Feng and Advocate the New Trend of the Times”-3.5 Learning from Lei Feng Civilization Practice Theme Day and the Launching Ceremony of the Xuhui Binjiang New Era Civilization Practice Belt.

At the launching ceremony of the event, Zhang Zhiyong was awarded the title of “2018 Learning from Lei Feng Volunteer Service ‘Four 100’ Advanced Models”, National Lei Feng Model, Chairman of Xuhui District Volunteer Association, active in Xuhui Waterfront, Xuhui District Group Yang Changyuan, representative of the “Little Water Droplet” volunteer service team of the District Party Committee, has provided volunteer services to the society for more than 20 consecutive years, and Jiang Xuefeng, a candidate for the most beautiful volunteer in the country in 2022, jointly issued a new era “Learning from Lei Feng · Volunteering” initiative declaration.

Today, Xuhui District also released the “Ten Mile Riverside Walking Civilization Practice Class”, presenting the Binjiang Art Museum Avenue walking route, Binjiang Ecological and Environmental Protection Walking Route, Binjiang Art and Humanities Walking Route, and Binjiang Vigorous Sports Walking Route in front of everyone. As a vivid practice site for learning from Lei Feng in the new era, the Binjiang Party-Mass Service Center is also the starting point of Xuhui’s 11.4-kilometer coastline. The 22 “Shui’anhui” new-age civilization practice sites along the coastline have their own characteristics and are the most down-to-earth in Xuhui Binjiang , The most pyrotechnic public service brand. To this end, the Propaganda Department of the Xuhui District Committee carefully produced a hand-painted map.

In addition, today are the Xuhui Binjiang Riverside Hui New Era Civilization Practice Volunteer Service Team, Civilization Persuasion Volunteer Service Team (Civilization Office), Emergency Safety Volunteer Service Team (Emergency Bureau), Art and Humanities Volunteer Service Team (Cultural Tourism Bureau), Ecology The Environmental Protection Volunteer Service Team (Eco-Environmental Protection Bureau), the Sports Health Volunteer Service Team (Sports Bureau), and Xu Hongbin, a member of the Xuhui District CPPCC Committee, an advanced individual in the fight against poverty in the country, an excellent volunteer in the city, and a calligrapher Xu Hongbin, and students from various primary and secondary schools in Xuhui District The Xuhui District Qiuhaitang Calligraphy Volunteer Service Team composed of excellent calligraphy lovers presented the flag to express their affirmation and praise for their daily civilization persuasion, ecological environmental protection and promotion of traditional culture.

At the event site, the organizers also carefully arranged more than 50 booths in five categories including convenience services, health science popularization, consultation and publicity, cultural inheritance, and voluntary recruitment. Among them are not only stalls that are close to life, such as bringing vegetables from the balcony into the community, repairing woolen sweaters, cleaning and repairing glasses, etc., but also setting up intangible cultural heritage and experience traditional culture stalls, such as caring for Yi disabled embroidered women, Huang Daopo · grass dyeing, boxwood carving display, and Chinese knot making. Booths, as well as customized service booths for different groups of people, such as policy promotion of the Veterans Service Center, green housewives environmental protection handicrafts, and children’s public welfare character training consulting services. In addition, there are free consultations by professional service teams such as endocrinology, dental disease prevention, health preservation, and rehabilitation, as well as the popularization of knowledge on drug control, civil air defense rescue, and financial management, etc., with rich forms and varieties. The voluntary service market not only allows more social forces to participate in the ranks of voluntary services like Lei Feng, but also allows citizens and friends to fully enjoy the fun of “going to the market”. The off-site interactive area invites the Xuhui District Qiuhaitang Calligraphy Volunteer Service Team to create the calligraphy work “Lei Feng Diary” on the spot, and invites the underage children to paint the theme picture scroll of “promoting the spirit of Lei Feng and advocating the new style of the times” and learning from Lei Feng.

Xinmin Evening News reporter Yuan Wei