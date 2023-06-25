Xuzhou, Jiangsu: Write good land-saving green articles and keep the red line of cultivated land so that “inches of soil” can grow “inches of gold”_Xinhua News Agency

Our reporter Wu Yun

“I contracted 140 mu of land. This time I planted corn and soybeans together. The corn is tall and the soybeans are short. They do not affect each other’s growth, and the space is fully utilized. In addition to the income from selling grain, the government also subsidizes 320 yuan per mu.” Sui Chen Zhong, a villager in Chenjing Village, Yaoji Town, Ning County, came to his field and saw the corn and soybeans planted after the wheat harvest had grown green seedlings. He was full of longing for the scene after the autumn harvest.

The earth carries all things, and all things co-exist. As a “top student” in the utilization and protection of land resources, Xuzhou was awarded the 2020 “Model City for Conservation and Intensive Utilization of Natural Resources in Jiangsu Province”. Since 2021, the city has effectively increased the area of ​​cultivated land by about 24,400 mu, ensuring the overall stability of the cultivated land area and improving the quality. The city has achieved a balance between the occupation and compensation of cultivated land, and the protection of cultivated land has ranked first in the province for two consecutive years.

June 25th is the 33rd National Land Day, let us study the success secrets of “top students”.

Keep the red line and turn grain fields into fertile fields

See Xuzhou for the protection of cultivated land in Jiangsu, and see Suining for the protection of cultivated land in Xuzhou.

In 2022, Suining actually has 1,565,100 mu of arable land, exceeding the 1,509,300 mu of arable land assigned by the superior. Where is the secret to cultivated land protection?

At the end of June, Chenjing Village, Yaoji Town, has already finished the summer harvest. Villager Wei Yinhua counted the harvest and smiled from ear to ear: “A total of nearly 170 mu of wheat and garlic were planted. This year’s wheat harvest was not as good as last year due to the rain, but the price of garlic was high. More than 200,000 catties of garlic were harvested from more than 50 mu. It can sell for more than 400,000 yuan.”

Before 2019, Wei Yinhua was a clothing owner in a local market. Due to the impact of e-commerce, it was difficult to continue. She was optimistic about the prospects of agriculture and “abandoned business and started farming.” “I had no experience at the beginning, but it has gotten better and better in the past two years. Wheat sold at a good price last year, and this year’s garlic harvest is good. As long as you have management awareness and market awareness, the income from farming is also considerable. Now the country is paying more and more attention to agriculture. , farmers still have to rely on the land for food!”

The beautiful old Yellow River flows through Yaoji Town, but because it is a “hanging river”, the farmers here once relied on water to eat without water. Wei Yinhua’s piece of land is located on the north side of the old Yellow River. At first, more than 20 mu of Qiuyue pears were planted, but the accumulated water in summer could not be drained out, and water could not be diverted from the old Yellow River when watering was needed, and the capital was lost. In 2021, she responded to the government’s call, cut down defective fruit trees, and replanted grain on the high-standard farmland created by the government, and finally fought a “turnaround”.

“In the action of keeping the red line of cultivated land and preventing ‘non-grainization’, we will reclaim more than 200 acres of sandy land on both sides of the old Yellow River into cultivated land in 2021, and carry out soil improvement, and build pipes and culverts to use the old Yellow River to divert and drain water. High-standard farmland has been built, and the harvest is getting better and better, and farmers have tasted the sweetness of farming!” Yao Yonghang, a member of the Yaoji Town Party Committee, told reporters.

Walking into Chenjing Village, where “small villas” stand, you can know how sweet the life of the folks is. The old house where the villager Chen Zhong used to live has been turned into arable land, and his family of five lives in a two-story western-style building of about 150 square meters.

“Such a house is not easy to buy in Xuzhou, right?” Chen Zhong said with a smile. He is almost 60 years old, and now relying on mechanized operations, he can cultivate 100 mu of land by himself, and it is convenient to take care of his family. Much better than working outside.

“In the past, a large family could only plant about ten acres of land, but now it is easy for a woman to plant 50 acres of land, without delaying taking care of the elderly and children, and working in the village factory during the slack.” Chenjing Village Party Branch Secretary Wu Xinyu spoke proudly. After the village improved its farmhouses for centralized living in 2019, the area of ​​arable land increased by nearly 400 mu. Mechanized farming was implemented and the roads in the fields were hardened. Farmers got rid of the image of “mud legs” and became more and more enthusiastic higher.

As a large agricultural city with 9.13 million mu of arable land, our city has built 6.9 million mu of high-standard farmland at present, turning grain fields into good fields, promoting agricultural efficiency and increasing farmers’ income, and effectively ensuring grain production to achieve “nineteen consecutive harvests”, ” “Rice bowl” gets stronger and stronger.

Make full use of resources and seek benefits from space

In the scorching summer, the production workshop of the Great Wall Motor (Pizhou) core parts base located in Pizhou High-tech Industrial Park is as hot as the weather. As a benchmark for major projects in Xuzhou, the Great Wall Motor (Pizhou) Core Parts Project, which covers an area of ​​1,200 mu, signed a contract in February 2022 and was put into operation in September of that year.

Land is a non-renewable precious resource and a space carrier for industrial development. With the increasing number of landing projects, the land index has become the bottleneck restricting the project landing, and the development space has become the practical problem at the forefront. “It was signed in the year, put into operation in the same year, and effective in the same year. It did not occupy any cultivated land. These are the two commendable highlights of this project.” Chen Biao, director of the Paoche Institute of the Natural Resources and Planning Bureau of Pizhou City, introduced that this land was originally attracted in 2018. A project of the company became a “zombie enterprise” due to various reasons, resulting in idle workshops and inefficient land use. Last year, through capacity-enhancing technological transformation and upgrading, the land utilization rate increased by 1.2 times, and the intensity of investment in fixed assets per land area increased by 3 times. After Great Wall Motors settles in, it is estimated that it will provide nearly 4,000 jobs and realize a revenue of 15 billion yuan after it is fully put into operation.

Wang Jiaqiang, Human Resources Director of Great Wall Motors (Pizhou) Core Parts Base, repeatedly praised “Xuzhou Speed”: “Last year, our product needed to be put into production quickly and occupy the market. The favorable conditions have also helped us save a lot of costs. According to our normal construction cycle in the past, it would take at least one and a half years from obtaining land to building a factory.”

In the third phase of Pizhou High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park, 6 four-story high-standard factory buildings have a construction area of ​​204,000 square meters, and have attracted 4 companies including Graber to settle in. “In the past, a piece of land could only accommodate one enterprise, but now it can accommodate four or five. High-standard factory buildings have realized land efficiency and boosted economic development.” said Guo Haifeng, director of the Development Zone of Pizhou Natural Resources and Planning Bureau.

The reporter learned from the Xuzhou Municipal Natural Resources and Planning Bureau that the standard factory buildings in Xuzhou currently cover an area of ​​27.32 million square meters, of which the high-standard factory buildings cover an area of ​​6.11 million square meters, which has greatly eased the contradiction of land use and optimized resource allocation. Cultivated industrial clusters and promoted the development of small and medium-sized enterprises. In order to promote economical and intensive use of land, the city has raised the investment threshold for new projects, clearly requiring that the floor area ratio of new industrial projects should not be lower than 1, and that the average investment in fixed assets for new industrial projects in national-level development zones should not be lower than 4 million yuan/ The average tax per mu is not less than 200,000 yuan per year after the production is reached.

Not only industry, but agriculture also adopts a saving and intensive model to seek benefits from the sky.

In the high-end intelligent greenhouse of Pizhou Golden Metasequoia Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., bunches of red or yellow fruit tomatoes are growing upwards. This kind of string tomato cultivated using Dutch technology without soil can grow up to 20 meters, and workers need to use elevators when picking. “We can produce about 30 kilograms of tomatoes per plant, and we can pick them continuously for 10 months. At present, we harvest 8 tons per day, and the supply of products exceeds demand.” The staff proudly introduced.

Policy guides compaction and responsibility is a big account

Behind the impressive “transcripts” of “top students” is the formulation and implementation of a package of policies and measures.

In recent years, our city has successively issued “Implementation Opinions on Further Strengthening Farmland Protection and Improving the Balance of Occupation and Compensation”, “Xuzhou City Cultivated Land Protection Responsibility Target Assessment Measures”, “Xuzhou City Implementation Plan for Preventing “Non-grain Transformation” of Cultivated Land and Stabilizing Grain Production” ” Documents such as “Implementation Opinions on Further Promoting the Improvement of Quality and Efficiency of Industrial Land in Xuzhou City” to suppress responsibilities, calculate big accounts, and focus on rectification.

Cultivated land protection has been included in the evaluation of the city’s key economic work goals for counties, and the city-county-town-village (group) has signed responsibility letters at all levels, building a complete system of cultivated land protection systems. Suining County has been rated as a Model County for Land Law Enforcement in Jiangsu Province for four consecutive years. In Yaoji Township, 229 cases of illegal occupation of cultivated land were investigated last year, and there are still more than 20 cases left after the rectification. “In addition to the county-to-town and town-to-village routine law enforcement inspections, each village conducts self-inspection of cultivated land protection every week, and promptly stops any problems found. The town’s law enforcement officers have mastered the situation of the town’s building material sales points, which villages and which households They are going to occupy the land to build a house, and we can get the news as soon as possible.” Yao Yonghang said that there will be “zero tolerance” for illegal land occupation.

On the one hand, the protection of “long teeth” should be implemented, and on the other hand, compensation and incentives should be implemented. Xuzhou City and all counties (cities, districts) have issued incentive documents for farmland protection. According to statistics, since 2021, the city has issued a total of 86 million yuan in incentive funds, mobilizing the enthusiasm and initiative of all parties to protect farmland. The “non-agricultural” situation of the city’s cultivated land has basically been eliminated, and the problem of “non-grain” has been decreasing year by year.

The Ministry of Natural Resources proposed in a press conference on June 14 that it is necessary to implement the balance of farmland entry and exit in a safe and orderly manner. Standardize the balance management of cultivated land occupation and compensation. Xuzhou has also achieved excellent results in the balance of occupation and compensation: Since 2021, the city has completed a total of 26,900 mu of various land improvement projects, effectively increasing the area of ​​cultivated land by about 24,400 mu, ensuring the overall stability and quality of cultivated land. Make up the balance.

How to use good land wisely to make “inches of soil” grow “inches of gold”?

“We will strengthen planning control and guidance, and explore a new path of economical and intensive land use that coordinates urban and rural development.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Natural Resources and Planning Bureau said that in the next step, we must give play to the control and leading role of indicators and promote the use of land resources. Changes will further force industrial transformation and upgrading and enterprises to improve quality and efficiency. At the same time, implement the reform of the industrial land transfer system, promote the supply of industrial land by renting first and then transferring, combining leases and transfers, and flexible transfers, and establishing an input-output standard system for industrial projects. Continuously optimize the structure of construction land, coordinate the development of above-ground and underground space, and promote the multi-functional three-dimensional development and composite utilization of construction land.

By writing good land-saving green articles, keeping the red line of cultivated land firmly, and letting “inches of soil” grow “inches of gold”, Xuzhou has handed over a high-scoring answer sheet with intensive and efficient production space, livable and moderate living space, and beautiful ecological space.

“Top students” report card

Since Xuzhou was appraised as a model city of saving and intensiveness in the province in 2020, Fengxian County, Peixian County, Suining County, Pizhou City, Xinyi City, Tongshan District, and Jiawang District have all been awarded the title of Jiangsu Province Saving and Intensive Model Counties (cities, districts). Realized the full coverage of the city’s energy-saving and intensive model counties (cities, districts) for three years.

In the 2021 and 2022 provincial-level cultivated land protection incentive evaluations, the municipal-level cultivated land protection work of our city ranked first in the province for two consecutive years, and 4 county-level units in the city were commended every year, and 9 townships (offices) were commended every year Incentives (received a financial reward of 2 million yuan each). Since 2021, the city has issued a total of 86 million yuan in incentive funds.

In the 2021 Provincial Land Law Enforcement Model Counties (Cities, Districts) Selection, three counties (cities) of Suining County, Feng County and Xinyi City won the Model Counties (Cities), ranking first in the province in total; 2022 Provincial Land Law Enforcement Feng County and Suining County were on the list of law enforcement model counties (cities, districts).

Since 2021, the city has completed a total of 26,900 mu of various land improvement projects, effectively increasing the cultivated land area by about 24,400 mu, ensuring the overall stability of the cultivated land area and improving the quality, and achieving a balance of cultivated land occupation and compensation within the city.

