On February 6, the rural work conference of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee was held to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, earnestly implement the deployment requirements of the central and provincial Party committee rural work conferences, summarize achievements, exchange experiences, analyze the situation, deploy tasks, and mobilize the whole city to comprehensively Promote rural revitalization, accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural city, and strive to create a new situation in agricultural and rural work in a new era and new journey. Song Lewei, Secretary of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee attended and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Wang Jianfeng presided over the meeting. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Han Dongmei made a work report.

Song Lewei said in his speech that after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Xuzhou for his first local inspection and put forward clear requirements for the implementation of the rural revitalization strategy. Over the past five years, the city has thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Xuzhou’s important instructions, coordinated the promotion of rural industrial revitalization and ecological revitalization, “rich pockets” and “rich heads”, replicated and promoted the “Mazhuang Experience”, solidly promoted rural construction, and vigorously Implemented the action of grasping party building and promoting rural revitalization, committed to building an ecologically livable and beautiful village, continuously improving the rural living environment, expanding channels for farmers to increase income, and striving to hand over a solid “three rural” answer sheet. In the past year, the whole city has thoroughly implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work, adhered to key breakthroughs, industry first, brand leadership, and solid foundation, and took new solid steps in comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. Relevant departments in various places should further enhance their political awareness, ideological awareness, and action awareness to do a good job in the “three rural” work in the new era, and always move forward bravely in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping.

Song Lewei pointed out that Xuzhou is a big agricultural city, shouldering the ardent entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the ardent expectations of the provincial party committee and the provincial government. , Set an example. Accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural city is an important task to comprehensively promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Xuzhou. It is an inherent requirement for the high-quality construction of the central city of Huaihai Economic Zone, and it is the due meaning of the construction of the National Sustainable Development Agenda Innovation Demonstration Zone. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and in accordance with the deployment requirements of the Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, take the realization of strong comprehensive production capacity, strong scientific and technological equipment, strong industrial entities, strong functional efficiency, and strong competitiveness as development goals and key tasks, and adhere to food security. Adhere to the “two bottom lines” of preventing return to poverty, promote the “two key points” of rural development and rural construction, grasp the “two civilizations” of material civilization and spiritual civilization, and turn the “two wheels” of technological innovation and rural reform together , to speed up the construction of a veritable agricultural city.

Song Lewei emphasized that the construction of a strong agricultural city is a long-term and arduous historical task, and it is necessary to maintain determination and resilience, one hammer after another, year after year. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the grain production capacity improvement project, focus on the two key points of arable land and seeds, firmly establish a big food concept, vigorously build high-standard farmland, deeply implement the seed industry revitalization action, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of facility agriculture, and make contributions to ensure national food security. contribute. It is necessary to deeply implement the intensive processing and upgrading project, continuously expand the channels for transforming resource advantages into industrial advantages, platform advantages into competitive advantages, and quality advantages into brand advantages, and accelerate the construction of 100 billion-level characteristic innovative industrial clusters. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the rural construction standard upgrading project, promote the improvement of rural housing conditions in an orderly manner, deepen the management of rural public space, continue to improve the living environment in rural areas, comprehensively strengthen the construction of rural spiritual civilization, and build high-quality, livable and beautiful villages. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the two income acceleration projects, vigorously develop the village-level collective economy, deeply tap the potential of farmers to increase income, and accelerate the common prosperity of farmers and rural areas.

Song Lewei emphasized that we must resolutely shoulder political responsibilities. The county party secretary must focus on rural revitalization, and the town and village secretaries must always keep agricultural and rural work in mind, hold it in their hands, and carry it on their shoulders. Always insist on giving priority to the allocation of cadres, the satisfaction of elements, the guarantee of financial investment, and the arrangement of public services, so as to establish and stabilize the orientation of giving priority to the development of agriculture and rural areas. Comprehensively consolidate the grassroots foundation, improve the village-level organizational system led by the party organization, and comprehensively improve the ability of the village “two committees” to lead the revitalization of the village. Accelerate the transformation of work style, vigorously promote the spirit of “four dares”, thoroughly rectify formalism, adhere to the rules, avoid “stacking bonsai”, prevent “one size fits all”, do not engage in big calls, and work hard and realistically The style of work has won the trust and support of the peasant masses.

When presiding over the meeting, Wang Jianfeng pointed out that the whole city must stand at the height of defending the “two establishments” and practicing the “two maintenances”, and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on “three rural” work and the inspection of Xuzhou. Focus on high-quality and high-efficiency, focus on promoting advantages, improving quality, and increasing efficiency, and accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural city; focus on livability and business, coordinate the current and long-term, requirements and needs, construction and governance, and vigorously focus on harmony and beauty Rural construction; with the goal of prosperity, do a good job in “transfer” and “transformation” articles, continuously expand channels for farmers to increase income, promote new steps in agricultural and rural modernization, and demonstrate “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” in the new practice of comprehensively promoting Chinese-style modernization in Xuzhou Take charge.

In the work report, Han Dongmei reported the provincial and county rural revitalization performance assessment, summarized the work in 2022, and deployed the tasks in 2023. She pointed out that the city’s “three rural” fronts should consolidate the foundation of food security in an all-round way, upgrade rural characteristic industries in the whole chain, promote green and low-carbon transformation in the whole process, implement rural construction actions with full coverage, deepen agricultural and rural reforms in all elements, and resolutely shoulder the responsibility of stabilizing production Guarantee political responsibility for supply, actively expand the space for agricultural value-added and efficiency enhancement, accelerate the construction of a pioneering area for green agricultural development, strive to create a livable, industrial and beautiful village, continuously improve the effectiveness of strengthening villages and enriching people, and make new contributions to the high-quality construction of the central city of Huaihai Economic Zone greater contribution.

Comrades in charge of the Agriculture Office of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee, Tongshan District, Suining County, Yitang Town of Pizhou City, and Caoqiao Town of Xinyi City made speeches at the meeting. The meeting was held in the form of video conference, and each county (city), Tongshan District, and Jiawang District set up branch venues.(Reporter Wei Ning)