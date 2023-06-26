XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games advance successfully in the best sports venues in El Salvador

The sports festival of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games has already begun, and the country shows off its best venues to host the athletes participating in this competition.

One of the most outstanding renovations is that of the Jorge “Mágico” González Stadium, where the spectacular inauguration of the Games took place. Said remodeling is included in the financing of up to $115.2 million granted by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), for the intervention of 25 sports venues nationwide.

From the Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium we officially inaugurate the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023. 💥🇸🇻😎 pic.twitter.com/1KLcsPp0LH — San Salvador 2023 (@SSalvador2023) June 24, 2023

The Saturnino Bengoa Ball Park opened its doors to great players who have come to the country for the games.

Another outstanding setting is the “José Adolfo Pineda” National Gymnasium, where basketball matches are played. It has a modern led screen and a totally new stave.

Likewise, in the Sports Center of Ciudad Merliot, La Libertad, swimming competitions are held.

And in the Coliseum of the University of El Salvador, which was also remodeled, the judo competition is held.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

