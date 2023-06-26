Home » XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games advance successfully in the best sports venues in El Salvador
News

XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games advance successfully in the best sports venues in El Salvador

by admin
XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games advance successfully in the best sports venues in El Salvador

The sports festival of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games has already begun, and the country shows off its best venues to host the athletes participating in this competition.

One of the most outstanding renovations is that of the Jorge “Mágico” González Stadium, where the spectacular inauguration of the Games took place. Said remodeling is included in the financing of up to $115.2 million granted by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), for the intervention of 25 sports venues nationwide.

The Saturnino Bengoa Ball Park opened its doors to great players who have come to the country for the games.

Another outstanding setting is the “José Adolfo Pineda” National Gymnasium, where basketball matches are played. It has a modern led screen and a totally new stave.

Likewise, in the Sports Center of Ciudad Merliot, La Libertad, swimming competitions are held.

And in the Coliseum of the University of El Salvador, which was also remodeled, the judo competition is held.

See also  Ivrea, goodbye to Oreste Riva, drove La Sentinella and the Garda Bookshop

You may also like

Chocó: they enable registration in 429 positions to...

The sagging railway bridge in Dinslaken has to...

I do not accept that ARENA and FMLN...

Donovan Solano homered in Twins win

How do you get permission?

New case of suicide shakes Casanare, in Paz...

Update of the privacy policy for Otto.de

Juandiego Peña will animate the Baby category in...

Bruce Mac Master asks not to antagonize employees...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy