Y talk⑫｜Why you can’t miss the 133rd Canton Fair? Don’t miss the brand new Canton Fair!

The 133rd Canton Fair kicks off on April 15th. After three years of the pandemic, China‘s biggest trade fair resumes its offline exhibition. In addition, there are several other reasons why you can’t miss it. Check the video and you will know why.

On April 15th, the 133rd Canton Fair started! Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic, China‘s largest trade fair has finally resumed offline. In addition, we have sorted out several other reasons why you can’t miss this Canton Fair.

Click on the video to watch it together.

Coordinator丨Jiang Zheng
Planning丨Zhao Peng
Copywriter丨Fu Yi
English review丨Gao Yijun
Appearance丨Fu Yi
Photography丨Yuwen Zeng and Yu Liang
Editing and drawing丨Li Jiewen

