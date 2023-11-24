Yader Romero and ‘Kennel Swing’ will go to court for Kvrass

A new controversy has arisen around to the Kvrass groupthis time for the lawsuit filed by Kennel Yanci before the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, SIC, against Yader Romero and accordion player Luis Campilloformer members of the group.

As explained by Romero, who was the vocalist of Kvrass for more than 10 years, Yanci complained because the businessmen when hiring him for concerts referred to him and his accordion player as “ExKvrass or exintegrants of Kvrass”hence He asked that they not continue using the Vallenata group’s brand to promote their events.

“Next to this Christmas tree I just received a Christmas gift: a demand from my Kvrass group for Yader Romero. Who is here? Mr. Kenell Yanci Ortega, who is the legal representative. After having been to Kvrass, some businessmen posted ‘Yader Romero and exKvrass’, obviously because I come from Kvrass, “I don’t come from Menudo or RBD, I come from Kvrass.”says Yader Romero in a video published on his social networks.

“I DON’T GIVE ME ANY PROFITS”

Yader Romero maintained that he continues to be the owner of 50% of the shares of Kvrass and revealed that Yanci, who owns the rest of the percentage, has not delivered the group’s profits to him in recent years, so he warned that he will claim his rights through legal means.

“Kennel, you know that I am the owner of 50% of Kvrass, believe me, I am not interested in Kvrass at all, but I am the owner of 50% of the shares. After leaving Kvrass you have not even given me half a use because you divert the money to not be useful to me, so that they do not enter the Kvrass account and not pay the obligations and the money that belongs to me“Romero added.

TWO VERSIONS

Romero assured that the The lawsuit filed by Kennel Yanci before the SIC was denied. However, Yanci shared some documents with the media in which Yader Romero and Luis Campillo are ordered “immediately remove the expression ‘Kvrass’ from your Instagram”.

Likewise, it prohibits them from using these terms to promote their musical and artistic presentations and for failure to comply with this they could be sanctioned.

The disintegration of Kvrass occurred in 2021 when Yader Romero and Luis Campillo decided to leave the group due to internal problems, leaving it in the hands of Kennel Yanci, who reassembled it with new members.

