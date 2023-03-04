After launching his new record production ‘To the street’the artist Yader Romero and the accordion player Luis Campillo explained why they left the Kvrass group.

They did this on the show’Desparcha2TV’where in a pleasant conversation the duo told details of the musical separation of their former group.

“There was a heavy atmosphere both with followers and with businessmen and we had already completed the cycle. Simply due to mismanagement, self-centeredness and greed. Kvrass was a very young group and we took advantage of the fact that other situations arose, I took my suitcase and started”, commented Yader Romero.

It should be noted that the former main vocalist of that group was more than 15 years linked to the project and decided to take a different course to launch his first musical album as a soloist, along with the accordion from another exKvrass.

“We didn’t want it to be like this, we had plans to get out in another way. Already the age of us as Kvrass had come to pass, We wanted to include 5 young people who would continue with the groupBut things didn’t turn out that way.” explained Luis Campillo.

Regarding the use of his name Kvrass and the way in which they separated at the time, Yader explained that you have the right to use it.

“They keep bothering me (because of the use of the name) as if I had played often. I am the owner of 50% of the group, even if I do not receive profit”he concluded.

