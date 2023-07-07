Yaguareños bet on the green seal

Almost 85% of the 155 tons of organic and usable waste in this municipality are being used as part of the environmental project led by the Bioterra Ecological Group. Nationally, only 17% is recycled.

By: Gloria Camargo

The green initiative of the Bioterra Ecological Group in the municipality of Yaguará has as its fundamental objective to generate a positive impact on the environment by reducing the volume of waste.

For two years, this project has been leading actions aimed at the recovery of usable solid and organic waste in the urban area.

Diego Alejandro Manchola, environmental engineer and General Director of the project in Yaguará, highlights the importance of persistent work that has been carried out for more than years.

In collaboration with his team and with the support of Empresas Públicas de Yaguará, they have managed to take advantage of approximately 85 to 87% of the waste generated in the urban area.

The recovery of usable and organic solid waste is one of the key strategies implemented by the Bioterra Ecological Group.

Through the proper separation of waste, it is possible to minimize the amount of materials that end up in landfills and promote their reuse or recycling.

And the community?

The work carried out, however, has faced certain complexities, especially regarding the acceptance and participation of the community.

During these two years, it has been a challenge due to the distance between the current civic culture and the issue of waste management. However, with the support of the work team, the necessary efforts have been made to advance in the recovery.

The support of institutions such as the Government has been essential for the success of the project. They have provided technical support and have made follow-up visits to ensure compliance with established procedures.

Likewise, the Regional Autonomous Corporation (CAM) has been an ally in the technical and legal aspect, providing the necessary guidance for the proper development of the initiative.

Diego Alejandro Manchola, Project Director, has great expectations for the future. He seeks to position Yaguará as a pioneer not only at the departmental level, but also at the national and international level in the production of fertilizers and organic recoverers from the transformation of organic matter. In addition, it seeks to certify these products and modernize the process to offer a high-quality granulated product.

Regarding usable waste, the objective is to achieve the transformation of the greatest possible amount of these materials, reaching a recovery of 100% of organic and recyclable waste.

However, to achieve this, the support of the community is required, not only from the residents of the urban area, but also from rural areas. The active participation of all is essential for the success of the initiative.

In addition to waste recovery, another important goal is to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in the Los Angeles landfill. Although progress has been made in this regard, recovery at source still needs to be strengthened. It is expected to have additional support to achieve a significant reduction in the amount of final waste disposed of in the sanitary landfill.

Well, according to national figures, in the country of 100% of the sanitary landfills that exist, 13.5% of the sanitary landfills have already finished their useful life, 21.8% have less than three years of useful life left, 29.1% have a useful life between three and ten years and 35.6 have a useful life of almost a decade.

Each day of the week is dedicated to the collection of different types of waste. And in the five routes, everything that goes to the processing plant is collected

Good average

The Bioterra Ecological Group has implemented a waste management system that includes the transformation of the organic part into soil recovery material and the marketing of usable products. To carry out this process, a selective route has been established in the municipality of Yaguará.

Each day of the week is dedicated to the collection of different types of waste. Organic waste is collected on Mondays, usable waste is collected on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and organic waste is collected again on Thursdays. Fridays are dedicated to the collection of usable waste.

In these five routes, everything that goes to the processing plant is collected. There, a manual separation of waste is carried out. In the case of the usable, everything possible is recycled, which includes approximately 90% of the waste, from plastics to glass. In addition, everything that has no economic value is also recycled.

On average, the municipality of Yaguará generates about 155 tons of waste per month. Of these, around 120 to 130 tons are being used, including both organic and usable waste.

At the national level, according to the Ministry of the Environment, approximately 12 million tons of garbage are produced per year, of which only 17% is recycled. However, cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Cúcuta, Soacha and Soledad generate 45.23% of the total waste in the country.

This project makes use of waste in the urban area of ​​the municipality of Yaguará.

According to the Superintendence of Residential Public Services, in Colombia only about one million tons of garbage is recovered. Of this total, approximately 10% corresponds to plastic materials. The materials that are used the most in the public cleaning service are paper and cardboard with 53.57%, plastics with 26%, metals with 12.53% and glass with 7%.

become aware

Although the amount of waste generated by a person throughout his life can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, such as lifestyle, consumption habits, recycling practices and access to waste management infrastructure, it can be provided a general estimate.

On average, a person in a developed country can generate between 0.8 and 1.2 kilograms of waste per day. This includes both household waste, such as packaging, wasted food, paper, plastics and other disposable materials. Taking into account an average life expectancy of around 80 years, it is estimated that a person can generate approximately between 29 and 44 tons of waste during their lifetime.

While in Colombia, according to Minambiente, a Colombian can generate 521 kilograms of waste per year.

