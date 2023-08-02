Yaku says that he will hand over the Banco del Pacífico and the hydroelectric plants to the IESS in dation in payment

Yaku Pérez, in a Quito market, on July 29, 2023. Photo from his Facebook page.

The presidential candidate Yaku Perez has said that will hand over the Banco del Pacífico and the hydroelectric plants to the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute under the figure of dation in payment to settle the large state debt, which he estimated at 7,000 million dollars.

The presidential candidate Yaku Pérez, on July 31, 2023, at the Technical Business University of Guayaquil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

